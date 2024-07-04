Best Freyna build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

There are so many characters to choose from in The First Descendant, but if you’ve landed on Freyna then you’ll need to know the best build. Here’s everything you need to know.

Acting as an effective Damage over Time dealer, this Venom-obsessed Descendant is fantastic for those who like to shoot first and let the damage slowly take their enemies down. Freyna is a great character to explore, but like the others, you’ll need the best build in order to truely succeed in fighting the Vulgas.

So, here’s Freyna’s best build, from the best Active Skills, Modules, Reactors, and the weapon you just can’t miss out on.

Best Active Skill

Nexon Freyna’s skills are centered around Toxic.

Freyna has access to five skills in The First Descendant, and if used correctly, all of them can be extremely powerful. However, there are a few you should definitely never avoid.

Toxic Trauma is easily one of the best Active Skills for Freyna in The First Descendant. When you combine the poison from a range with the best weapon, you have a perfect combination. Not only does the poison deal damage to the enemies from range, but it also inflicts Room 0 Trauma, dealing even more damage and poisoning them for longer.

Decomposed Poison is another fantastic Active Skill to have on hand. Similarly to Toxic Trauma, it’s a great ranged AoE ability and will poison your enemies, working perfectly with the best weapon. On top of this, it deals fantastic damage and spreads thanks to the Toxic Footprints, keeping those deaths coming.

Lastly, you can’t go wrong with Defense Mechanism. Sure, there are plenty of attack Skills you can use, but sometimes a little extra protection is vital. It’s key to have this close to hand in case the enemies get a little too close for comfort.

Below are the five available skills for Freyna in The First Descendant:

Contagion Links (passive): Increases Toxic Skill Power by the number of nearby enemies inflicted with Poison from Freyna’s skill.

Increases Toxic Skill Power by the number of nearby enemies inflicted with Poison from Freyna’s skill. Toxic Trauma : Throws poison to attack target enemy with damage and inflict Room 0 Trauma onto nearby enemies.

: Throws poison to attack target enemy with damage and inflict Room 0 Trauma onto nearby enemies. Defense Mechanism : Significantly increases DEF. There is chance of inflicting Room 0 Trauma to enemies upon attack.

: Significantly increases DEF. There is chance of inflicting Room 0 Trauma to enemies upon attack. Decomposed Poison : Throws toxins to form a Toxic Swamp. Enemies entering the Toxic Swamp receive continuous damage, and become inflicted with Poison and Venom-Soaked. Enemies inflicted with Venom-Soaked leave Toxic Footprints as they move, and enemies that touch Toxic Footprints also become inflicted with Poison.

: Throws toxins to form a Toxic Swamp. Enemies entering the Toxic Swamp receive continuous damage, and become inflicted with Poison and Venom-Soaked. Enemies inflicted with Venom-Soaked leave Toxic Footprints as they move, and enemies that touch Toxic Footprints also become inflicted with Poison. Venomous Baptism: Changes current Firearm to Venom Baptism. Enemies hit with Venom Baptism bullets are inflicted with Room 0 Trauma.

Best Weapons

Nexon This weapon is a no-brainer and is perfect for Freyna.

The best weapon for Freyna is undeniably the Fallen Hope Assault Rifle.

It has a fantastic Perdition and has a direct effect on every poisoned enemy, working perfectly with her kit and poison status effect. The added damage to poisoned enemies and the AoE explosion make it an ideal versatile weapon for both single targets and groups.

Fallen Hope’s stats are as follows:

Firearm ATK : 27

: 27 Fire Rate: 600

600 Reload Speed : 1.7 seconds

: 1.7 seconds Effective Range : 35m

: 35m Perdition: After hitting a Poisoned enemy, Firearm ATK is increased and applies this buff to the attack. When you defeat a Poisoned enemy, the enemy will trigger an Explosion with a certain chance, inflicting additional damage to nearby enemies.

Best Reactor

In true Freyna fashion, the best Reactor you should choose are those that focus on Toxic and Tech (Mechanics).

Freyna practically lives and breathes Toxic and poison, so capitalizing on those types is the best bet in battle.

Naturally, you’ll want to prioritize high skill power and attack power on top of Toxic and Tech, but in terms of damage per second and efficiency, Toxic and Tech are the best ways to go.

As such, we recommend picking up the following Reactors:

Toxic Phase : Boosts Toxic and Dimension types

: Boosts Toxic and Dimension types Tozic Mechanics: Boosts Toxic and Tech types

Freyna Module setup

Nexon Freyna’s Modules can greatly aid your battles.

Slot Module Description Quality 1 Contagion When an enemy afflicted with Room 0 Trauma dies, they leave a contagion of Poison around them Transcendent 2 HP Concentration Improved HP and Skill Critical Rate Rare 3 Range HP Calculator Improves your Skill Effect Range, and slightly improves HP Rare 4 Nimble Fingers Reduces your Skill Cooldown Standard 5 Skill Cost Optimize Reduces your Skill Cooldown, and slightly reduces your Skill Cost Rare 6 Skill Expansion Increases your Skill Effect Range for valid Skills Standard 7 Dual Claw Attacks using Dual Claws during Sub Attack. Equipping Sub Attack Module increases the Module Capacity Standard 8 Skill Extension Improves Skill Duration Standard 9 Entropy Acceleration Slightly increases max MP and Skill Critical Hit Damage Rare 10 Strong Mentality Reduces the Resource Cost when you use Skills Standard 11 Toxic Specialist Increases Toxic Skill Power Boost Ratio Standard 12 Toxic Master Increases your Skill Power, with an additional increase for Toxic Skills Rare

With her specialties in Poison and damage over time, you’ll be able to easily capitalize on the likes of Contagion, Nimble Fingers, and Skill Cost Optimize to spam more powerful skills over to the enemy and take them down. They’ll also help her be a little less vulnerable during refreshes.

Best External Components

While External Components are purely RNG-based drops, it’s not too easy to focus on the best. Nevertheless, there are a few worth looking out for:

DEF

Max Shield

HP Recovery

Max HP

Upping a character’s DEF is never a bad thing, and when you combine that with Max Shield, Freyna should be staying up a lot longer. It can also give you the confidence to spend more time aiming her Poison and using those Skills in new ways.

In a similar way to DEF and Shield, Freyna’s HP is vital to keep track of. After all, you need to outlast the enemy, and HP is exactly how that’s done. We recommend buffing your Max HP and HP Recover as a priority, to help make Freyna a little more sturdy.

That's the best build for Freyna in The First Descendant.