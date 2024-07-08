How to get the Thunder Cage Ultimate Weapon in The First Descendant

Here is everything you need to know about unlocking the Thunder Cage Ultimate Weapon in The First Descendant.

As is the way with any shooter, equipping the best weapons is a surefire way to ensure success when traversing through The First Descendant, particularly as you make your way through the main story and begin to encounter much harder enemies.

The Thunder Cage is an Ultimate Weapon available in the game and is one of the most powerful and rare guns across the whole experience.

As such, getting your hands on it is no easy feat, however, we’ve got a full breakdown of how to get the Thunder Cage in The First Descendant included down below for you.

How to unlock the Thunder Cage in The First Descendant

NEXON The Thunder Cage parts can be found in the Sterile Lands.

The Thunder Cage can be unlocked in The First Descendant by completing Research. Progressing through the main story of the game will unlock a Sub Quest that is completely dedicated to unlocking the weapon.

We recommend waiting for the Sub Quest to appear in order to complete the Research for the Thunder Cage as it can make locating each research material much easier and less time-consuming.

The Sub Quest in question is named the Thunder Cage Research Request and can be tracked via the in-game Quest menu.

In order to complete the Research needed to create the Thunder Cage, players must find the following four research materials in the locations highlighted below:

Thunder Cage Polymer Syncytium: External Reactor, Sterile Land

Thunder Cage Synthetic Fiber: Kuiper Mine, Sterile Land

Thunder Cage Nano Tube: High-powered Jammer, Sterile Land

Thunder Cage Blueprint: Logistics Facility, Sterile Land

Furthermore, creating the Thunder Cage requires 100,00 Gold, so be sure to stock up on the in-game currency before attempting to create this weapon. For a quick way to get more gold, the game’s Twitch Drops are an easy way to build up your earnings.

Once you have gathered all the necessary requirements, head over to Anais in Albion to begin the Research for the Thunder Cage. Once the research is complete, which takes a total of four hours, you can head back over to Anais to grab your new weapon.

And that’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Thunder Cage in The First Descendant. For more information and guides about the new game, be sure to check out Dexerto’s character tier list, Fast Travel tips, and more.