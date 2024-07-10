The First Descendant’s needs more ways to earn Caliber

The First Descendant fans want a chance to earn the premium currency, as it’s affecting their ability to own the most desirable things in the game: Descendants.

Although The First Descendant is a free-to-play game, you’re going to be doing a lot of grinding if you want anything of value. While some things are unlocked as part of the story, like Bunny, the coolest stuff (like Ultimate Bunny) costs millions of gold and requires a lot of ingredients.

Of course, you can skip the wait by reaching into your wallet. The First Descendant uses Caliber as its premium currency, which can be used to buy Descendants and cosmetics. However, the only way to acquire Caliber is to purchase it with real money or unlock levels on the Battle Pass, which also costs money.

People on The First Descendant subreddit are asking for Caliber to be earnable through play, even if it’s just a small amount. This is due to the fact that you only have a limited number of Descendant slots without spending Caliber, so you can’t keep everything you unlock in the game.

“Lol I just want to know who came to this game because of a supposed lack of nefarious monetization. Whoever told those people that was lying to them,” one user wrote, while another said, “Agreed, and I’m slightly hopeful on this, especially if they really do add a trading option, then we’ll get free caliber by trading.”

Another popular request is the implementation of Warframe-style trading, where players could sell items to other players. The developers of The First Descendent have confirmed that trading is on the way, but there’s no release window, and it’s unclear what form it will take.

One user suggested something similar to Final Fantasy 14‘s Duty Roulette or Helldivers 2’s Super Credits: “The best way to implement this is having dailies/weeklies. Not only does it give players a way to earn paid currency, it provides players to events/maps that might be empty.

“If their data shows no one is helping new players with the first dungeon/operation, make it a permanent daily that players need to accomplish. 5 completed dailies give 5 Caliber.”

Another user pointed out a different issue with limited Descendant slots: “The limited slots problem gets even worse once you realize that you basically need certain characters to make bs mechanics easier…

(Sharen and Enzo for now).”

Obviously, Nexon has to earn money to keep The First Descendant going, but offering a way to earn a small amount of Caliber can keep people around. If players are constantly grinding for items far off in the distance or completely out of reach, then that’s a great way to make them log off forever and play something else.