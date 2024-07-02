All weapons in The First Descendant

The First Descendant boasts a massive arsenal of weapons to choose from to strengthen your build and complete missions with ease. Here’s a full list of all weapons in the game.

The First Descendant is finally out, and it brings a massive MMO experience for players looking to scratch that looter shooter itch. Players are tasked with multiple objectives to push back the alien opposition and collect resources to get new weapons and gear.

Each mission poses a significant challenge that tests your Descendant build and agility while using an arsenal of top weapons the game has to offer.

Article continues after ad

Choosing the right character attributes and weapons is vital to your success in The First Descendant, and you’ll want to be clearing missions fast so you can speed through the Battle Pass.

Here’s every weapon in The First Descendent, as well as their tiers and rarities.

Nexon You can play The First Descendant in Solo or Co-Op lobbies.

Every weapon available in The First Descendant

Weapons in The First Descendant are divided into four classes based on their ammunition:

Article continues after ad

General Rounds

Special Rounds

Impact Rounds

High Power Rounds

Furthermore, these weapons are also categorized under four tiers: Normal, Rare, Ultimate, and Transcendent.

These rarities differ in damage outputs and overall performance of a weapon with Normal being the base tier and Transcendent being the highest one. Weapons can be upgraded at the Workbench in Albion to increase their overall stats, where upgrades include Weapon Level Transmissions, Unique Ability Enhancements, Reactor Enhancements, and Weapon Adjustments.

Article continues after ad

Below is every weapon divided along their ammo classes and the weapon type and rarity they belong to.

General Rounds weapons

Nexon Standard firearms belong to the General Rounds weapons category.

General Rounds weapons are Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Machine Guns, and Handguns that exist in four different tiers in The First Descendant. Here are all the weapons using General Rounds and their tiers:

Weapon Name Tier Weapon Type Hungry Hound Normal Handgun Ominous Hound Normal Assault Rifle Albinism Normal Submachine Gun Cygnus Normal Machine Gun New Beginning Rare Handgun Rose of Aisha Rare Handgun Millennium Frost Rare Handgun Red Wolf Rare Handgun Firefly Rare Submachine Gun Alter Ego Rare Submachine Gun Blue Blood Bloomer Rare Submachine Gun Devil’s Call Rare Submachine Gun Tamer Rare Machine Gun Lion of Blue Mane Rare Machine Gun Unfinished Study Rare Machine Gun Rascal V-51 Rare Machine Gun Eternal Willpower Rare Assault Rifle Phantom Pain Rare Assault Rifle Caligo’s Horn Rare Assault Rifle Magnus AA Rare Assault Rifle The Final Masterpiece Ultimate Handgun The Last Dagger Ultimate Handgun Python Ultimate Submachine Gun Thunder Cage Ultimate Submachine Gun Albion Cavalry Gun Ultimate Machine Gun Enduring Legacy Ultimate Machine Gun Divine Punishment Ultimate Assault Rifle Fallen Hope Ultimate Assault Rifle

Special Rounds weapons

Nexon Special Round weapons fire hard-hitting shots at enemies.

Special Rounds weapons are Beam Rifles and Tactical Rifles in The First Descendant which exist in four different tiers. Here are all the weapons using Special Rounds and their tiers:

Weapon Name Tier Weapon Type Red Eye Normal Tactical Rifle Moon Fragment Normal Beam Rifle Detachment Rare Tactical Rifle Viper Rare Tactical Rifle The Unwelcomed Rare Tactical Rifle Young Noble’s Ambition Rare Tactical Rifle Dimensional Bridge Rare Beam Rifle Burning 44 Rare Beam Rifle Dogma 21 Rare Beam Rifle Greg’s Reversed Fate Ultimate Tactical Rifle Secret Garden Ultimate Tactical Rifle Clairvoyance Ultimate Beam Rifle King’s Guard Lance Ultimate Beam Rifle

Impact Rounds weapons

Nexon Impact weapons consist mostly of guns with heavier ammo and increased range.

Impact Rounds weapons are Scout Rifles and Hand Cannons which exist in four different tiers. Here are all the weapons using Impact Rounds and their tiers:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Weapon Name Tier Weapon Type Burning Hound Normal Hand Cannon Nightmare Hound Normal Scout Rifle Immediate Execution Rare Hand Cannon Explorer’s Path Rare Hand Cannon Assassin’s Edge Rare Hand Cannon Sonic Co-op Rare Scout Rifle The Age of Innovation Rare Scout Rifle Silly Weeper Rare Scout Rifle Hero’s Scar Rare Scout Rifle Perforator Ultimate Hand Cannon Nazeistra’s Devotion Ultimate Hand Cannon Blue Beetle Ultimate Scout Rifle Wave of Light Ultimate Scout Rifle

High Power Rounds weapons

Nexon Weapons with High Power Rounds deal some serious damage to enemies.

In The First Descendant, High Power Rounds weapons are Launchers, Shotguns, and Sniper Rifles which exist in four different tiers. Here are all the weapons using High Power Rounds and their tiers:

Weapon Name Tier Weapon Type Gangster Normal Shotgun Recipient Unknown Normal Sniper Rifle Tamed Beast Normal Launcher Subconsciousnes Rare Shotgun Fireworks Rare Shotgun In a Blink Rare Shotgun The Last Knight Rare Shotgun Different Dream Rare Sniper Rifle Belief Rare Sniper Rifle Supermoon Z-15 Rare Sniper Rifle Forest Gaze Rare Sniper Rifle Vestigial Organ Rare Launcher Lightspeed Barrel Rare Launcher Guardian R4 Rare Launcher Death Roar Rare Launcher Executor Ultimate Shotgun Smithereens Ultimate Shotgun Piercing Light Ultimate Sniper Rifle Afterglow Sword Ultimate Sniper Rifle Restored Relic Ultimate Launcher Sigvore’s Proof Ultimate Launcher

That’s all the weapons available in The First Descendant for you to unlock and use in your next mission. If you’re just starting out, take a look at the best starter characters to pick and how to unlock Bunny in the game.