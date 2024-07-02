All weapons in The First Descendant

All weapons in The First DescendantNexon
The First Descendant boasts a massive arsenal of weapons to choose from to strengthen your build and complete missions with ease. Here’s a full list of all weapons in the game.
The First Descendant is finally out, and it brings a massive MMO experience for players looking to scratch that looter shooter itch. Players are tasked with multiple objectives to push back the alien opposition and collect resources to get new weapons and gear.
Each mission poses a significant challenge that tests your Descendant build and agility while using an arsenal of top weapons the game has to offer.
Choosing the right character attributes and weapons is vital to your success in The First Descendant, and you’ll want to be clearing missions fast so you can speed through the Battle Pass.
Here’s every weapon in The First Descendent, as well as their tiers and rarities.
Every weapon available in The First Descendant
Weapons in The First Descendant are divided into four classes based on their ammunition:
- General Rounds
- Special Rounds
- Impact Rounds
- High Power Rounds
Furthermore, these weapons are also categorized under four tiers: Normal, Rare, Ultimate, and Transcendent.
These rarities differ in damage outputs and overall performance of a weapon with Normal being the base tier and Transcendent being the highest one. Weapons can be upgraded at the Workbench in Albion to increase their overall stats, where upgrades include Weapon Level Transmissions, Unique Ability Enhancements, Reactor Enhancements, and Weapon Adjustments.
Below is every weapon divided along their ammo classes and the weapon type and rarity they belong to.
General Rounds weapons
General Rounds weapons are Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Machine Guns, and Handguns that exist in four different tiers in The First Descendant. Here are all the weapons using General Rounds and their tiers:
|Weapon Name
|Tier
|Weapon Type
|Hungry Hound
|Normal
|Handgun
|Ominous Hound
|Normal
|Assault Rifle
|Albinism
|Normal
|Submachine Gun
|Cygnus
|Normal
|Machine Gun
|New Beginning
|Rare
|Handgun
|Rose of Aisha
|Rare
|Handgun
|Millennium Frost
|Rare
|Handgun
|Red Wolf
|Rare
|Handgun
|Firefly
|Rare
|Submachine Gun
|Alter Ego
|Rare
|Submachine Gun
|Blue Blood Bloomer
|Rare
|Submachine Gun
|Devil’s Call
|Rare
|Submachine Gun
|Tamer
|Rare
|Machine Gun
|Lion of Blue Mane
|Rare
|Machine Gun
|Unfinished Study
|Rare
|Machine Gun
|Rascal V-51
|Rare
|Machine Gun
|Eternal Willpower
|Rare
|Assault Rifle
|Phantom Pain
|Rare
|Assault Rifle
|Caligo’s Horn
|Rare
|Assault Rifle
|Magnus AA
|Rare
|Assault Rifle
|The Final Masterpiece
|Ultimate
|Handgun
|The Last Dagger
|Ultimate
|Handgun
|Python
|Ultimate
|Submachine Gun
|Thunder Cage
|Ultimate
|Submachine Gun
|Albion Cavalry Gun
|Ultimate
|Machine Gun
|Enduring Legacy
|Ultimate
|Machine Gun
|Divine Punishment
|Ultimate
|Assault Rifle
|Fallen Hope
|Ultimate
|Assault Rifle
Special Rounds weapons
Special Rounds weapons are Beam Rifles and Tactical Rifles in The First Descendant which exist in four different tiers. Here are all the weapons using Special Rounds and their tiers:
|Weapon Name
|Tier
|Weapon Type
|Red Eye
|Normal
|Tactical Rifle
|Moon Fragment
|Normal
|Beam Rifle
|Detachment
|Rare
|Tactical Rifle
|Viper
|Rare
|Tactical Rifle
|The Unwelcomed
|Rare
|Tactical Rifle
|Young Noble’s Ambition
|Rare
|Tactical Rifle
|Dimensional Bridge
|Rare
|Beam Rifle
|Burning 44
|Rare
|Beam Rifle
|Dogma 21
|Rare
|Beam Rifle
|Greg’s Reversed Fate
|Ultimate
|Tactical Rifle
|Secret Garden
|Ultimate
|Tactical Rifle
|Clairvoyance
|Ultimate
|Beam Rifle
|King’s Guard Lance
|Ultimate
|Beam Rifle
Impact Rounds weapons
Impact Rounds weapons are Scout Rifles and Hand Cannons which exist in four different tiers. Here are all the weapons using Impact Rounds and their tiers:
|Weapon Name
|Tier
|Weapon Type
|Burning Hound
|Normal
|Hand Cannon
|Nightmare Hound
|Normal
|Scout Rifle
|Immediate Execution
|Rare
|Hand Cannon
|Explorer’s Path
|Rare
|Hand Cannon
|Assassin’s Edge
|Rare
|Hand Cannon
|Sonic Co-op
|Rare
|Scout Rifle
|The Age of Innovation
|Rare
|Scout Rifle
|Silly Weeper
|Rare
|Scout Rifle
|Hero’s Scar
|Rare
|Scout Rifle
|Perforator
|Ultimate
|Hand Cannon
|Nazeistra’s Devotion
|Ultimate
|Hand Cannon
|Blue Beetle
|Ultimate
|Scout Rifle
|Wave of Light
|Ultimate
|Scout Rifle
High Power Rounds weapons
In The First Descendant, High Power Rounds weapons are Launchers, Shotguns, and Sniper Rifles which exist in four different tiers. Here are all the weapons using High Power Rounds and their tiers:
|Weapon Name
|Tier
|Weapon Type
|Gangster
|Normal
|Shotgun
|Recipient Unknown
|Normal
|Sniper Rifle
|Tamed Beast
|Normal
|Launcher
|Subconsciousnes
|Rare
|Shotgun
|Fireworks
|Rare
|Shotgun
|In a Blink
|Rare
|Shotgun
|The Last Knight
|Rare
|Shotgun
|Different Dream
|Rare
|Sniper Rifle
|Belief
|Rare
|Sniper Rifle
|Supermoon Z-15
|Rare
|Sniper Rifle
|Forest Gaze
|Rare
|Sniper Rifle
|Vestigial Organ
|Rare
|Launcher
|Lightspeed Barrel
|Rare
|Launcher
|Guardian R4
|Rare
|Launcher
|Death Roar
|Rare
|Launcher
|Executor
|Ultimate
|Shotgun
|Smithereens
|Ultimate
|Shotgun
|Piercing Light
|Ultimate
|Sniper Rifle
|Afterglow Sword
|Ultimate
|Sniper Rifle
|Restored Relic
|Ultimate
|Launcher
|Sigvore’s Proof
|Ultimate
|Launcher
That’s all the weapons available in The First Descendant for you to unlock and use in your next mission. If you’re just starting out, take a look at the best starter characters to pick and how to unlock Bunny in the game.