Wondering how to unlock Ajax in The First Descendant? Here’s everything you need to know about getting the support character.

The First Descendant is a new looter shooter from Nexon Games that’s got a sizable roster of Descendants to play as, however, once you’ve got your starter character you’ll have to unlock the others.

Ajax is a Tank that uses Void Energy and a strong Forcefield to protect his allies and deflect oncoming attacks. If playing the support role in combat is your preferred way to go, then Ajax is a great character to unlock, here’s exactly how to get ahold of him.

How to unlock Ajax

If you don’t select Ajax as your starting character, you can purchase him from the in-game store for a cost of 300 Caliber (The First Descendant’s in-game currency). This will cost you between $15 – 20 dollars however, so if you’d prefer to save your money you can also get him by playing the game.

The first step to unlocking Ajax is to visit Magister Anais, who can be found in the southwestern area of Albion, in the room next to the City Entrance fast travel point.

You’ll then need to craft the following items and collect the necessary resources for them that have been detailed below. If you talk to Master Anais to bring up her vendor window, you can hover over a material, and press the Acquisition Info prompt to learn exactly where they’re dropped in the game.

Ajax Enhanced Cells

x430 Silicon

x303 Hellion

x35 Artificial Biometal

Ajax Enhanced Cell Blueprints

x200,000 Gold

Ajax Stabilizer

x386 Hardener

x408 Ceramic Composite

x30 Compound Carbon Activator

Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint

x200,000 Gold

Ajax Spiral Catalyst

x402 Compound Coating Matierla

x462 Shape Memory Alloy

x42 Positive Ion Particle

Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

x200,00 Gold

Ajax code

Intercept Battle: Executioner: Amorphous Material Pattern 019 required

Intercept Battle: Swamp Walker: Amorphous Material Pattern 096 required

Vespers: Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor: Vespers Lost Moonlight Lake

White-night Gulch: Void Fusion Reactor: White-night Gulch Hatchery

It’s important to note that a lot of these materials can only be unlocked by visiting specific locations and completing certain missions, so you’ll need to keep grinding until you get everything.

After you’ve got all the right materials, make your way to Magister Anais again and you’ll be able to research to unlock Ajax for x400,00 Credits.

All Ajax skills

Nexon Games Ajax can protect himself and his teammates with a Forcefield.

Ajax has a skill set that involves protecting himself and his teammates and striking nearby enemies. Here’s a rundown of all his skills:

Passive Skills

Event Horizon – Acquires Void Energy after using skills. When the Void Energy reaches its maximum amount, it enhances skills and grants additional effects.

Active Skills

Orbit Barrier – Creates a shield in front of Ajax. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF.

Void Walk – Leaps into the air and lands on the ground to strike nearby enemies, stunning them.

Expulsion – Strikes nearby enemies, knocking them back.

Hypercube – Creates a dome-shaped shield. Durability increases proportionally to Ajax’s HP and DEF.

Ajax’s lore

Nexon Games Ajax set off into the Void to search for his lost former comrade-in-arms.

Ajax was a descendant who left active duty to fulfill his desire to become a professor at the Albion Military Academy but quickly regretted his decision when he was forwarded a voice recording for urgent assistance from his former comrade-in-arms Aisha. Ajax returned to duty with the Raley MK.5 Void Energy Battlesuit and set off into the Void to find Aisha.

Unfortunately, the suit that should have protected him from the Void malfunctioned and absorbed Void Energy which ultimately caused Ajax to collapse. It was then that Aisha’s form emerged from the Void storm and triggered Ajax’s return protocol. His his was a surprise to everyone however as what had seemed like a few days in the Void had actually been a decade.

Alpha visited Ajax when things settled down and told him that he’d prepared documents to return to teaching but Ajax ripped up the papers and declared his desire to return to the Descendant Corps, as his mission to protect his teammates wasn’t over.

That’s everything to know about unlocking Ajax! For more on The First Descendant, check out the rest of our coverage, which includes guides on unlocking Gley, how Mastery Ranks work, all weapons in the game, and the best build for Bunny.