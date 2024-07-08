How many people play The First Descendant? Player count tracker

The First Descendant has quickly become one of the most popular games of 2024. But how many people are actually playing TFD?

The First Descendant is Nexon’s latest title in the looter shooter genre. The game features a variety of powerful enemies, a versatile arsenal of weapons, characters known as Descendants with unique abilities, gigantic boss fights, and a whole lot of action.

Being a completely free-to-play game like Warframe and Destiny 2, it has attracted a large number of players. It also hit an all-time peak player count on Steam following Preseason success.

So, if you’re wondering how many people are playing The First Descendant, our player count tracker gives you the latest numbers.

Nexon Games Over 200K players logged into the game during the first weekend after release.

The First Descendant live player count

At the time of writing, 136,104 players are playing The First Descendant, according to the stats from SteamDB. Its all-time peak reached 264,860 on Steam alone during the first weekend after its release.

On average, 129,160 have been playing the game daily. One thing to note, these numbers only show the PC playercount, players who are playing the game via Steam. The First Descendant is available on other platforms too, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

So, if you combine the total playercount, it should be a lot more than the stats above. Unfortunately, PlayStation and Xbox don’t reveal their numbers publicly so we can’t give you the exact details.

We will continue updating this page to give you an idea of how the game has grown over time. So make sure to check back regularly.

