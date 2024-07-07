Best Yujin build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

Yujin is a descendant centered almost entirely around healing allies and supporting the fireteam in The First Descendant. If that sounds like the ideal role for you, we’ve got all the recommendations on the best weapons, reactor, modules, and skills to use that’ll make Yujin shine.

Of all the Descendants who offer direct heals to teammates, Yujin is undoubtedly the best. His powerful toolkit is furthered by the significant potential for buildcrafting, with modules, reactors and weapons that elevate the character to a new level.

If you’re looking for straight-up damage, then you’re better off elsewhere, but Yujin has the potential to be one of the best and most in-demand Descendants in the entire game. Here’s our breakdown of everything you need to know to get the most out of him.

Best Yujin build in The First Descendant – Recommended

Best Active Skill for Yujin

As with all Descendants, Yujin has access to one passive and four active Skills. All of them are effective at what they’re trying to do, but the main ones to make use of are:

Solidarity Healing: This ability summons a drone that locks on to allies and heals them. This a hugely useful tool that requires little to no maintenance on the player’s part. It dishes out significant healing and increases the target’s ATK stat when dismissed. You’ll want to maintain this as much as possible, rotating between allies to keep them healthy and buffed. Hyperreactive Healing Ground: This is a large circular heal that is very effective if you need to get multiple members of your party back up to full health. It also grants Purification and Immunity, which removes negative status effects and stops teammates from accruing new ones. Yujin also gets the Hyperactivity effect, which buffs his base ATK and Skill Power

All skills explained

These are the five available skills on offer for Yujin players:

Passive – Stop Overreacting: Significantly reduces the time to rescue allies. Targets rescued by Yujin increase Max HP for a certain period of time.

Significantly reduces the time to rescue allies. Targets rescued by Yujin increase Max HP for a certain period of time. Solidarity Healing: Summons a Recovery Drone that attaches to allies to heal them. Recovers target and increases their ATK through an Accelerant effect upon dismissal.

Summons a Recovery Drone that attaches to allies to heal them. Recovers target and increases their ATK through an Accelerant effect upon dismissal. Restructure Serum: Fires a Restructure Serum forward, decreasing DEF and inflicting Allergy. When attacking enemies with Allergy, heals nearby allies and grants additional healing to allies who kill the enemy.

Fires a Restructure Serum forward, decreasing DEF and inflicting Allergy. When attacking enemies with Allergy, heals nearby allies and grants additional healing to allies who kill the enemy. Stimulant Spray: Grants Stimulation to allies. While Stimulation is active, incoming DMG is reduced and recovery is received when Stimulation ends.

Grants Stimulation to allies. While Stimulation is active, incoming DMG is reduced and recovery is received when Stimulation ends. Hyperreactive Healing Ground: Heals self and allies, granting Purification and Immunity to remove and prevent debuffs. Additional recovery is based on the number of allies and enemies within range. Yujin is granted Hyperactivity effect, increasing his ATK and Skill Power.

Best Weapon to use with Yujin

NEXON/Dexerto

The absolute best in slot weapon for Yujin and other healers in The First Descendant is Divine Punishment. It’s a solid Assault Rifle that fits well into the current meta, but its true strength comes from its unique ability, Prayer:

Prayer: Granting a buff to allies excluding yourself will grant the Meditation to yourself. Recovering an ally’s HP, Shield, MP or Resources will grant the unique ability Praise to yourself. Inflicting a debuff on an enemy will grant the unique ability Glory to yourself. Meditation: Increases DEF by a base of 10% for 30 seconds. This effect stacks up to 3 times and increases DEF by 5% per extra stack. Praise: Reduces Skill cooldown (amount dependent on Skill). Glory: Increases the base stat for Firearm ATK with each equipped weapon.

Granting a buff to allies excluding yourself will grant the Meditation to yourself. Recovering an ally’s HP, Shield, MP or Resources will grant the unique ability Praise to yourself. Inflicting a debuff on an enemy will grant the unique ability Glory to yourself.

The all-encompassing nature of the buffs that Divine Punishment provides put the gun well clear of its nearest rivals as the weapon of choice for Yujin and other supports. Assault Rifles are a great damage dealing choice in the meta right now, so it’s nice to also have that to fall back on when in a pinch.

If you’d like to look for alternative options, there are some very potent choices available in our Ultimate weapons tier list.

Best Reactors

The Reactor mechanic is an interesting one, allowing players to give their Descendants general buffs to Skills and stats. Yujin is a character who relies on Non-Attribute Skills, so you want to be on the lookout for Reactors with Materialized in the title. The best options are:

Materialized Mixture: Improves Non-Attribute and Fusion Skills.

Improves Non-Attribute and Fusion Skills. Materialized Singularity: Improves Non-Attribute and Singular Skills.

Best Yujin Module setup

Slot Module Description Quality 1 (Skill Module) Proliferating Allergy Inflicts Explosive Reaction. Deals damage to nearby enemies when the effect ends or the enemy dies. This spreads whenever an enemy is killed. Transcendent 2 Autoimmunity Reduces incoming damage and improves health regeneration Rare 3 Amplification Control Improves the range of Area of Effect abilities and increases Max Shield Rare 4 Nimble Fingers Reduces Skill cooldown Normal 5 Weighing the Scales Increases Max Shield and reduces Skill cost Rare 6 Battle of Stamina Increases Max HP and Skill duration Rare 7 (Sub Module) Shock Punch Replaces melee with an Electric punch, increases maximum module capacity when upgraded Normal 8 Agony Increases Max MP and DEF Rare 9 Stim Accelerant Increases Max HP significantly and slightly reduces MP Rare 10 Medical Support Moderate HP heal Normal 11 Conditional Recharge On skill use, HP is consumed by 4% and 3% of Max Shield is recovered Ultimate 12 Resist Module Interchangeable depending on what you’re fighting, pick an Elemental Resistance that counters your enemy N/A

The Proliferating Allergy module does a great job of giving Yujin offensive options where he otherwise wouldn’t have them. Many of the rest of the module choices are centered around giving Yujin survivability to allow the Descendant to get his abilities off in the first place. The negative HP effect of Conditional Recharge is offset by the other modules, so it’s worth keeping around for the Shield boost.

Best External Components

External Components are one of the more grindy elements in The First Descendant, with much of their usefulness beholden to the RNG gods. The best ones to go for when playing as Yujin are:

Max HP

HP Recovery

Max Shield

DEF

As with our module choices, we’re looking to give Yujin as much survivability as possible. Health regeneration and overall health pool are critical to success as the character, mainly because you won’t be able to rely on anyone else to stay topped up.

DEF and Shield are all extra bonuses on top, allowing for further survivability in the game’s most difficult activities.

That’s the best build for Yujin in The First Descendant. While leveling him up, check out some of our other build guides for Bunny, and Ajax, in case you want to change your Descendant around.