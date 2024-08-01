Best Luna build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

Luna is a powerful support character in The First Descendant who can disrupt enemies and inflict heavy damage from a distance. Here’s the best Luna build you can use with the right skills, weapons, modules, and more.

The first significant update for The First Descendant introduced Luna, a worthy support member to the existing roster. Her musical rhythms and special weapons allow her to deal some serious damage to her enemies.

However, to fit the melody of the perils she may face in the game, you’ll need the best build available to turn her into a lethal Descendant. While she is in the B-tier on our tier list, she is still worth playing if you use the correct skills, reactors, weapons, and modules.

Here’s what you need to know in order to get the most out of Luna in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant Best Luna Build – Recommended

Best Luna skills

As is the case with all Descendants, Luna has access to five skills in The First Descendant. If used correctly, they all can be quite lethal. However, they need to be used tactically since your MP is limited.

So, here are the two abilities we’d recommend you use:

Stage Presence is the best skill of all that you can activate with Luna. This gives her access to a special weapon, where performing the notes in time to the music by using skills or hitting monsters stacks, and increases her Skill Power Modifier. Her primary strength stems from non-weapon-based talents and buffs. Relaxing Act is one of the other skills which is the best to use with Luna. However, this purely focuses on Luna’s healing and support capabilities where, when she hits an enemy with a note, it grants an effect that instantly recovers the MP of Luna and her allies. This can be best used during a Void Intercept battle where your teammates are all DPS characters and need a trusty healer on their side.

All Luna skills

Nexon/Dexerto Luna’s skill kit in The First Descendant requires a learning curve to master.

Below are the five available skills for Luna in The First Descendant:

Improvisation (Passive) : Using any skill increases Inspiration Gauge, which lets Luna use Enhanced Skills.

: Using any skill increases Inspiration Gauge, which lets Luna use Enhanced Skills. Stage Presence : Using the skill changes Luna’s weapon to her Unique Weapon. Performing the notes in time to the music by using skills or hitting monsters stacks and increases her Skill Power Modifier.

: Using the skill changes Luna’s weapon to her Unique Weapon. Performing the notes in time to the music by using skills or hitting monsters stacks and increases her Skill Power Modifier. Passionate Stage : Using this skill makes Luna play upbeat music, increasing the Skill Power Modifier of Luna and her allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases the Skill Power Modifier even more, and it also increases the Skill Critical Hit Rate and damage of allies.

: Using this skill makes Luna play upbeat music, increasing the Skill Power Modifier of Luna and her allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases the Skill Power Modifier even more, and it also increases the Skill Critical Hit Rate and damage of allies. Relaxing Act : Using the skill makes Luna play relaxing music. Hitting the enemy with a note grants an effect that instantly recovers the MP of Luna and her allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases MP Recovery and reduces Skill Cost.

: Using the skill makes Luna play relaxing music. Hitting the enemy with a note grants an effect that instantly recovers the MP of Luna and her allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases MP Recovery and reduces Skill Cost. Delightful Stage: Using the skill makes Luna play delightful music. Hitting the enemy with a note increases Inspiration Gauge and decreases the skill cooldown of allies. Gaining the Enhanced Effect increases the Inspiration Gauge even more and immediately resets the cooldown of allies.

Best weapons for Luna

Nexon/Dexerto Thunder Cage SMG is the best weapon for Luna to equip.

The best weapons for Luna are a combination of:

Thunder Cage – Submachine Gun

– Submachine Gun Afterglow Sword – Sniper Rifle

– Sniper Rifle Nazeistra’s Devotion – Hand Cannon

The Thunder Cage SMG boasts a high firing rate and an overcharge boost that, when you defeat an enemy, causes them to release an electric shockwave. This shockwave deals Electric ATK damage to nearby foes within 3 meters.

As a result, Thunder Cage allows you to deal AoE damage without using any abilities, allowing Luna to focus on healing allies with her abilities rather than having to clear mobs.

Since most of Luna’s skills are dependent on long-range attacks, the Afterglow Sword makes an ideal match for her arsenal. With it, she can hit enemy weak points from a distance and inflict Death Propagation, which can prove useful while you’re supporting your teammates.

Finally, Nazeistra’s Devotion is an excellent secondary weapon for Luna in The First Descendant. This Hand Cannon packs a powerful punch and reduces the enemy’s protection by 30% for three seconds, significantly improving your critical hit probability via the Passionate Stage skill and allowing you to eliminate enemies with ease.

Best Reactor

Materialized Mechanics Reactor is the best Luna reactor in The First Descendant. Skill Range and Skill Duration are the best sub-stats for your position.

They will allow you to support your teammates from a distance and for an extended period of time. During the early game, equip the rarest one available, however as you progress, equip the Ultimate version.

However, we’ve got a couple more reactors for you to use with Luna to maximize her output:

Optimization Condition: Thunder Cage Skill Power Boost Ratio

Materialized Mechanic: Boost to Non-Attribute and Tech type Bonus Conditions: Non-attribute power boost ratio and Skill critical hit rate

Best Modules for Luna

Nexon/Dexerto Luna is a powerful support character in The First Descendant with powerful abilities.

Here are the best Descendant Modules for Luna:

SLOT MODULE DESCRIPTION QUALITY 1 Nimble Footsteps Granting a buff to allies increases Luna’s Movement Speed and Skill Range. Transcendent 2 Increased DEF DEF +16% Normal 3 Battle of Stamina Max HP +12%, Skill Duration +8.8% Rare 4 Time Distribution Skill Cooldown -4%, Max HP +13% Rare 5 Resist Module N/A N/A 6 Resist Module N/A N/A 7 Long-Distance Maneuvering Modifies grappling hook range to 25 meters but increases charge time. Also allows more module capacity. Ultimate 8 Increased HP Max HP +22% Normal 9 Safe Recovery Outgoing Heal +4%, Incoming Final DMG -4.5% Rare 10 Resist Module N/A N/A 11 HP Collector When defeating an enemy, instantly recovers 9% of Max HP (cooldown 11 seconds but can be reduced to 2 with upgrades) Ultimate 12 Resist Module N/A N/A

Remember to place the mods in the appropriate socket based on their module type and class. This drastically reduces the Module Capacity Cost, allowing you to quickly install strong and pricey modifications.

You may also employ Crystallization Catalysts to add Module Sockets to your loadout, allowing you to maximize efficiency and begin optimizing for a build that includes all of the necessary modules.

Best External Components for Luna

In Luna’s build, the best External Components are those with stats like Max Shield, Max HP, HP Recovery, and DEF.

Getting the appropriate components comes down to luck. Because the First Descendant is a looter shooter, you will need to spend time looking for External Components with high stats.

How to unlock Luna

To unlock Luna in The First Descendant you’ll have to collect multiple crafting resources. These are the items required to get her:

Luna Enhances Cells

x430 Silicon

x554 Carbon Crystal

x40 Pure Energy Residue

x1 Luna Enhanced Cells Blueprint

x200,000 Gold

Luna Stabilizer

x292 Flectorite

x303 Hellion

x34 Highly-concentrated Energy Residue

x1 Luna Stabilizer Blueprint

x200,000 Gold

Luna Spiral Catalyst

x571 Superfluid

x386 Hardener

x46 Specialized Biometal

x1 Luna Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

x200,000 Gold

Luna Code

x1 Luna Code

For a full rundown of how to unlock Blair, check out our dedicated guide.

That’s the best Luna build in The First Descendant. While leveling him up, check out some of our other build guides for Ajax, Bunny, Freyna, Gley, Kyle, Lepic, and Valby.