How to unlock Jayber in The First Descendant

Jayber is one of the many characters to play as in The First Descendant, and here’s exactly what you need to do to unlock him.

The First Descendant features a roster of unique Descendants to play as but aside from choosing your starter character, you’ll need to unlock the others.

Jayber is a utility-type DPS who uses turrets in combat, so if you want to deal solid damage to your enemies and also have the option to heal injured teammates, then Jayber is a great pick – and this is how to get him in the game.

How to unlock Jayber

You can purchase Jayber for a cost of 600 Caliber (The First Descendant’s in-game currency). However, this will cost you around $20, so if you’d prefer to save your money, you can also get him by playing the game.

Article continues after ad

Before you can unlock Jayber, you’ll have to visit Magister Anais in the southwestern area of Albion, in the room next to the City Entrance fast travel point.

Article continues after ad

The next step is to craft the following items and collect the resources below. If you talk to Magister Anais to bring up her vendor window, you can hover over a material, and press the Acquisition Info prompt to learn exactly where they’re dropped in the game.

Dexerto / Nexon Games You’ll need 40,000 Credits to research and unlock Jayber.

Jayber Enhanced Cells

x300 Hellion

x455 Reverse Charging Coil

x34 Insulating Metallic Foil

Jayber Enhanced Cells Blueprint

x200,000 Gold

Jayber Stabilizer

x363 Nanopolymers

x462 Shape Memory Alloy

x43 Balanced Plasma Battery

Jayber Stabilizer Blueprint

x200,000 Gold

Jayber Spiral Catalyst

x292 Flectorite

x554 Carbon Crystal

x26 Thermal Metallic Foil

Jayber Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

x200,000 Gold

Jayber Code

Agna Desert: Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor: Agna Desert Miragestone Deposit

Fortress: Void Fusion Reactor: Fortress Frozen Valley

Sterile Land: Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor: Sterile Land Restricted Zone

White-night Gulch: Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor: White-night Gulch Observatory

It’s important to note that a lot of these materials can only be found in specific locations and by completing certain missions so you’ll have to grind to get everything.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve got all the resources you need, head back to Magister Anais and you’ll be able to research and unlock Jayber for a cost of 40,000 Credits.

Jayber Skills

Jayber uses turrets to attack his enemies and heal his allies in The First Descendant. You can find a breakdown of all his skills below:

Passive Skills

Turret Sync – ATK increases when the assault turret and medical turret are both summoned.

Article continues after ad

Active Skills

Assault Turret – Summons an assault turret to attack the enemy. If enhanced, it launches attacks into nearby area.

Medical Turret – Summons a medical turret to heal allies and distract enemies. If enhanced, it restores Mana.

Article continues after ad

Multi-Purpose Gun – Changes gun to a Multi-Purpose Gun. If hit by a Multi-Purpose Gun, the turret enters an enhanced state.

Reactive – Recalls all summoned turrets and inflicts powerful damage to nearby enemies. After using Total Recall, you enter the Overhaul state, where turrets are summoned in their enhanced states.

Who is Jayber?

Dexerto / Nexon Games Jayber was raised to be a weapon of war.

Jayber is a natural engineer who can wield Arche-specialized in electronic warfare. No one knows quite how Jayber gained his abilities, including Jayber himself and he’s got no desire to learn the truth. He purely sees himself as a unit in the War and feels the origin of his ability is unimportant.

Article continues after ad

After being born in an infectious disease isolation ward, Jayber developed a deep connection to his life support device that sang nursery rhymes and let him sleep comfortably. At the age of 10, he was able to modify the device to study the outside world on an external network, this was when he discovered the invaders called the Vulgus and threatening entities called the Colossi.

Article continues after ad

The Magisters raised him to become a weapon of war with his power of Arche to combat these threats. After coming into contact with reality Jayber began to solely think of himself as a unit of war, and this attitude didn’t change when he became an official Descendant.

Article continues after ad

For more on The First Descendant, check out the rest of our coverage, which includes guides on unlocking Gley, how Mastery Ranks work, all weapons in the game, and the best build for Bunny.