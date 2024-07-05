Best Valby build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

Valby is a character in The First Descendant whose offensive strategy relies on blasting enemies with water for massive AOE damage. This water witch is ready to make a splash and is ideal for players who want to use the power of the elements to wash away their competition.

Unlike other characters, Valby’s skills are primarily focused on her water abilities and less on traditional gunplay. Here’s the best Valby build you can craft in the First Descendant to dominate your opponents – and leave them drenched to the bone.

Best Valby build in The First Descendant – Recommended

NEXON Games Things will only get wetter.

Best Skills for Valby in The First Descendant

Here are the best skills for Valby that you can use in The First Descendant:

Best Active Skills

After experimenting with Valby, we found the best way to play was to not stick to one Active Skill but to utilize a selection of them.

However, we found ourselves mostly alternating between Bubble Bullet and Laundry Bomb for our primary offense. Both abilities involve blasting enemies with water, and then punishing them more with AOE damage. Both skills work nicely with Valby’s Passive Skill and complement each other well when used in conjunction.

Valby’s Plop Plop and Clean Up abilities are most useful when used as utility skills to outmaneuver enemies while dealing damage at the same time. Use these strategically when the situation calls for them, but use Bubble Bullet and Laundry Bomb as your primary attacks.

Passive Skill

Valby’s Passive Skill, Water Intake, reduces her Mana consumption when standing in a puddle. So, when pausing to shoot always try to do so in the range of one of your own AOE attacks. That way, you’ll recover and be able to attack again much quicker.

NEXON Games Valby benefits from weapons and upgrades that add electric damage to her water skills.

Best weapon for Valby

The best weapon for Valby is easily the Thunder Cage Submachine Gun.

Of course, you’re going to be infusing your attacks with water damage through your Bubble Bullet and Laundry Bomb skills, so that means you’ll need something fast and reliable.

The Thunder Cage also causes defeated enemies to occasionally emit an Electric Shockwave that does further damage to other enemies in the vicinity.

This is enhanced further if it’s within one of Valby’s AOE puddles – after all, water conducts electricity! This is why you need to equip the Thunder Cage and never look back.

Best Reactor for Valby in The First Descendant

One of The First Descendant’s more fun features is Reactors, powerful modifiers that allow you to tweak the damage you do and add some elemental damage or a status ailment. When selecting your Reactor, it’s important to add one that gives you the most benefit based on your Active and Passive Skills.

As Valby is a Non-Attribute character, pick a Materialized Phase/Mixture to maximize Valby’s Active Skills. It’s also worth adding any Reactors with the Tingle skill, as this will add more electric damage to Valby’s attacks, making her AOE attacks even more deadly.

NEXON Games Valby is a character for those who like to blast enemies with elemental AOE attacks.

Best Descendant Modules for Valby

The best Descendant Modules available to Valby are:

Slot Module Description Quality 1 Empty – – 2 Technician Skill Power Modifier increased Standard 3 Skill Extension Extends Skill Duration Standard 4 Technique Manual Skills do extra damage Ultimate 5 HP Concentration Improves your Max HP (and Critical Hit Rate) Rare 6 Skill Range Mastery Skill Critical Hit Damage and Skill Effect Range Rare 7 Shock Punch Turns your Sub Attack into a Shock Punch Standard 8 Nimble Fingers Reduces your Skill Cooldowns Standard 9 Increased HP Improves your HP Standard 10 Skill Expansion Improves your Skill Effect Range Standard 11 Increased Shield Improves your Shield Standard 12 Increased DEF Increases your Defence Standard

Best External Components for Valby

External Components help keep you safe and allow you to boost the attributes most important to you.

As Valby’s main value is in doing AOE damage, we recommend using these four defensive Components to ensure that aspect of your build isn’t ignored – no need for Valby to be a soggy glass canon:

Max Shield

Max HP

HP Recovery

DEF

This will make sure you’ve got your health, defense, shield, and HP recovery bases covered. So much of Valby’s skills are based on doing damage, so using these Components ensures your build is protected.

That’s the best Valby build you can use in The First Descendant. If you’re wondering whether Ajax is the best choice for you, check out our best starter character build guide. There are also several rewards available via Twitch Drops until July 31.