Daily Word Hurdle answers: Clues and tips for today’s Wordle 2 word of the day (November 8)

Word Hurdle, otherwise known as Wordle 2 is an alternative version to the Wordle many puzzle solvers know and love. But this time it requires you to find a 6-letter word rather than the traditional 5. Here are today’s clues and the answers for November 8.

Word Hurdle is a harder version of the traditional Wordle and gives players the same amount of guesses, but requires you to find the right 6-letter word. It also only lasts for 12 hours rather than the traditional 24, meaning you have less time to complete this challenge, but also double the chances to succeed.

With these new rules, solving the Wordle 2 words of the day can either be a breeze or extremely challenging depending on the answer.

With that in mind, sometimes players need a little clue to keep hold of their Wordle 2 streak. So, we’ve got a few hints and tips to get you started and help you solve the two Word Hurdle words for November 8.

Contents

Solitaired Word Hurdle’s answers require six letters instead of the usual five.

Are Wordle 2 and Word Hurdle the same game?

Yes, Wordle 2 and Word Hurdle are the same game. The game originally used to be called Wordle 2 until New York Times, the owners of the original Wordle called for Wordle 2 to change its name due to it being too similar.

Thus, Word Hurdle was born. Since the game now follows the new name, we will be referring to it as Word Hurdle throughout this article.

Word Hurdle hints and clues for today’s solution (November 8)

Here are a few hints to help you guess today’s Word Hurdle’s words of the day:

Morning

There are two vowels in this word The word starts with the letter G It refers to moving with a smooth, quiet continuous motion.

Afternoon

There is one vowel in this word. The word starts with the letter B. It refers to acting in a confident and courageous way.

Those are the hints for the Word Hurdle for November 8. If you’re still struggling, then we have the answers below.

We recommend that you make sure to check the answer before your sixth attempt to keep your streak going.

Today’s Word Hurdle of the day

In case you’re still wondering what today’s Word Hurdle word of the day’s solution is:

Morning

Glided

Afternoon

Boldly

Don’t worry if you didn’t manage to guess this one, there’s always going to be a new Wordle 2 waiting for you tomorrow, along with new hints.

Yesterday’s Word Hurdle of the day

In case you missed out on yesterday’s Wordle 2 and are wondering what the two words of the day were we have the answers below.

Yesterday the two Word Hurdle words of the day were:

Morning

Meadow

Afternoon

Warmly

How to play Word Hurdle

To play Word Hurdle, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Word Hurdle website.

You’ll be automatically directed to the challenge page.

Type in your guessed words.

When all letters are blue the word has been guessed!

Previous Word Hurdle answers list

While it’s unlikely that the previous words will be repeated, it’s always useful to know what came before. Here are all the previous Wordle 2 answers:

Date Word Hurdle Morning Answer Word Hurdle Afternoon Answer November 7 Meadow Warmly

That’s all for today’s daily Wordle 2 word of the day. Make sure to check back tomorrow for more tips, clues, and answers. If you want to solve the original Wordle or are looking to solve similar puzzles, check out our other guides:

