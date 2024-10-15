How to complete Jigsaw’s Challenge in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Find out how to start and complete Jigsaw’s Challenge in Fortnitemares to earn useful rewards that can help you in fights.

One of the main additions to Fortnitemares this year is the Saw collab. Normally, when you think about the Saw franchise, you get reminded of the horrific traps shown in the movies. Well, there’s now something like that in Fortnite too, called Jigsaw’s Challenge.

Only this time, the reverse bear trap has been swapped with a Cuddle Team Leader’s costume head. This challenge is definitely not for the faint-hearted, but the rewards can be well worth it.

If you’re interested in participating, here’s everything you need to know about how to start and complete Jigsaw’s Challenge in the game.

Fortnite Jigsaw’s Challenge explained

Jigsaw’s Challenge will pit you against another player who also has accepted the same challenge in a limited time. Your task is to eliminate that player before the timer ends.

If you fail to kill each other within the time limit, both of you will die from the ‘trap’ on your head. However, assuming you win the fight, you’ll be freed of the trap and can collect your rewards.

Fortnite Jigsaw’s Challenge: TV monitor locations

epic games / dexerto The Jigsaw Challenge gives you several rewards, Boom Billy included.

You’ll need to find a TV monitor to start the Jigsaw’s Challenge. They can be found in POIs and are generally easy to spot. Chances are you’ll stumble upon them in these locations below:

The Underworld

Restored Reels

Nitrodome

Grim’s Gate

Freaky Fields

Once you’ve spotted one, all you have to do is hit the interact button. From here, all you need to do is just wait until another player has interacted with a TV somewhere on the map.

How to complete Jigsaw’s Challenge

Assuming you’ve found another player, your character will now be seen wearing a Cuddle Team Leader’s costume head that essentially functions the same way as a trap. To complete the challenge, you must find this other player and kill them within five minutes.

epic games / dexerto This yellow circle indicates the location of the person you need to duel.

On the map, their location will be marked with a yellow circle, allowing you to know where they’re headed. The same thing also applies to them, as they can see where you are.

It’s a straightforward process from here. You’re both basically forced to find each other if you don’t want to die from the trap.

If you suspect they are nearby, you can wait for them to make a mistake and catch them off guard with a Chainsaw if you have one.

All Jigsaw’s Challenge rewards

In the end, if you manage to win against them, you’ll have access to these rewards:

Three Boom Billy

Monarch Pistol

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Three Chug Splash

One Witch Broom

Witch Broom is a useful addition regardless of the loadout you’re using since the jetpack has just been removed. Meanwhile, Boom Billy is worth picking up to scare your enemies away or pressure them not to jump on you.