All locations for GTA Online’s LS Tags collectibles

GTA Online players can, at last, start spray painting certain walls around Los Santos and make some good money for doing so. Here’s what you need to know.

Flashback to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and you’ll remember being able to spray paint walls around Los Santos. The feature was introduced to players during an early mission in CJ’s return to Grove Street, but it’s been missing since.

Well, as a part of the drip feed process with the Bottom Dollar Bounties update, GTA Online fans can wield the spray can again.

However, instead of tagging up Balla’s or Vago’s turf, you’ll be tasked with spray painting five different billboards around Los Santos.

To get started with the LS Tags, you need to get your hands on can of spray paint. You can find it at one of the 30 spawn locations on the map from GTAWeb below.

Once you’ve got a spray paint can, you don’t have to worry about it running out or finding a new one. It will simply stay in your inventory.

From there, you need to spray the five billboards around Los Santos. These are indicated on GTAWeb’s map with the yellow cans.

GTAWeb Here are the key locations for the LS Tags.

In terms of the payouts for your artwork, each tag is worth $15,000 and 500 RP. However, hitting all of them in one day will net you a bonus of $25,000. That means you can walk away with $100,000 for a few minutes work.

Hitting all five in one day will also get you the Street Artist outfit.

TezFun The Street Artist outfit is complete with a monkey mask.

The LS Tags join the Madrazo Hits and Pizza This jobs as brand-new content for players to get stuck into.

Sure, you may tag the billboards once and forget about them, but they’re a quick source of cash. So, give them a go.