Black Ops 6 secretly fixes Diamond camo glitch used for challenge exploit

Treyarch fixed an exploit that allowed players to complete the three kills without dying 10 times Diamond mastery camo challenge without actually meeting the requirement.

Every year, Call of Duty content creators and players embark on a race to complete every mastery challenge first. For MW2, Skullface pulled off the feat in back-to-back 18 and 24-hour streams.

Skullface followed that up by winning the race again in Black Ops 6 after a 57-hour grind with only three hours of sleep. Community members especially enjoyed the camo grind in BO6, as some even labeled it the “best ever” thanks to a few much-needed quality-of-life changes.

Players no longer have to level a weapon up before they can start completing challenges, and the challenges are much simpler than in previous titles. There are still a few fun, unique missions, but nothing to the frustrating extent of having to destroy 25 equipment items with a grenade launcher in MW3.

One of the biggest positives has been how easy it is to unlock mastery camos. However, a glitch made the grind easier than intended.

Activision

For the Diamond camo challenge that requires three kills without dying 10 times, the glitch allowed players to complete it by getting 30 kills across multiple games.

Treyarch did not mention a fix for the issue in the Nov 1 update but did remove it from the game. In addition, another exploit made it possible to complete the Dark Matter camo with 15 kills, which was removed too.

The update also resolved an issue with the unlock notification for Diamond mastery badges.

Players who took advantage of the glitch while they could won’t lose their camos. If you missed the opportunity, you must complete the challenge as intended. Getting three eliminations with a knife won’t be a cakewalk, but using the best Perks makes the process easier.