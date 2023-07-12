Where to find Slap Splash in Fortnite

Slap Splash is the latest consumable item in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 and players can use it on the go to gain health, shields, and a slap effect. If you’re wondering where to find them on the island, our handy guide has everything you need.

The Fortnite Summer Escape event is winding down in Chapter 4 of Season 3, and players are bracing up for the next significant update, which will bring them closer to the next season. The Epic Games staff may be on vacation, but they haven’t stopped adding decrypted items to the game with the new summer event quests.

One such thing is the recently added Slap Splash consumable. It functions similarly to the famed Chug Splash but with varying degrees of efficacy depending on the user’s specific circumstances. Players can now find the item during their Battle Royale gameplay on the island.

If you’re looking for one on your way to Victory Royale, here’s how you can find a Slap Splash in Fortnite.

Epic Games The Slap Splash consumable grants health and a slap effect when thrown near the user.

Where to find the Slap Splash consumable in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

The Slap Splash is added alongside the already extensive roster of consumables found on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 island. Like the Splash Juice, this consumable provides a slap effect and, depending on whatever bar is low, some health or shield points.

There are two different kinds of Slap Splash — Rare and Exotic — and you can stack each of them in sets of six. You can frequently find the rare consumable inside Cooler boxes, Chests, and Supply drones, whereas the exotic variant in Loot Llamas, and Holo-Chests.

Epic Games The new Slap Splash consumable is available in two rarities.

You can also receive the consumable by opening a vault or claiming a Capture Point at a POI. The duration of the Slap Effect for the rare variant is 30 seconds, while the Exotic variant is 60 seconds.

In addition, the Rare variant restores 15 shield or health points, while the Exotic restores 30. When compared, the exotic variant is obviously superior making it the perfect choice for you while traversing the WILDS in Fortnite.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about where to find Slap Splash in Fortnite!

