How to claim Capture Points in Fortnite & where to find them

Capture Points are a new mechanic in Fortnite Chapter 4 that involve securing small locations inside major POIs to get some great rewards. Here’s how to claim a Capture Point in Fortnite and all of the locations you can find them.

If you’ve played any multiplayer shooting game before, the chances are you’ll have come across a mode involving Capture Points (or Control Points) where the objective is to keep control of a specific location for a set amount of time.

Although Fortnite doesn’t have a dedicated mode for Capture Points, they have started to appear in the standard Battle Royale mode. If your squad manages to take control of these points, you’ll get plenty of loot and reveal nearby chests.

Article continues after ad

So whether you’re wondering how to claim a Capture Point to complete a weekly challenge in Fortnite or you just want to start your match with a nice bunch of weapons and items, here’s everything you need to know about Capture Points.

Epic Games

How to claim a Capture Point in Fortnite

Claiming a Capture Point is as simple as remaining inside the circle radius until the flag is fully raised to the top of the pole. You can check your progress by watching the circular meter that appears on the screen, as this indicates how much longer you need to remain in the circle.

Leaving the circle radius won’t reset your Capture Point progress completely, but the flag will slowly fall down the pole if you leave for too long, so it’s a good idea to remain where you are unless you’re completely overwhelmed by opponents.

Article continues after ad

It’s more important than ever to keep a lookout while you’re attempting to claim a Capture Point, as your location will be given away to any nearby opponents thanks to the rising capture flag and sound effects.

Once you’ve claimed a Capture Point, loads of loot will appear around it. This will usually include decent-rarity weapons, healing items, shields, and throwable items like grenades, so it’s a brilliant way to stock up on a decent loadout near the beginning of a match.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Enemies and Chests within the POI will also be marked for 30 seconds after you claim a Capture Point. With this information, you can either sneak up on your opponents for some easy eliminations or figure out the best escape route if you’re trying to play sneakily.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Capture Point locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

You can find a Capture Point inside every named location on the Fortnite map. While this makes them easy to find, it does mean you’ll always have some competition as POIs are typically popular drop points.

Here are all of the locations you can find Capture Points in Fortnite right now:

Breakwater Bay

The Citadel

Anvil Square

Lonely Labs

Brutal Bastion

Slappy Shores

Shattered Slabs

Faulty Splits

Frenzy Fields

If you just want to claim a Capture Point to complete a challenge and earn some XP, then it’s best to head to a quieter location like Lonely Labs as there will be less competition from other players.

Now that you know how to claim Capture Points, check out some more Fortnite guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to get free Fortnite skins | Best landing spots | How to ride animals | All Exotic weapon locations | How to play Fortnite split screen | Fortnite NPC locations | How to level up first in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Best Fortnite Deathrun codes | How to Tactical Sprint in Fortnite | Best Fortnite skins