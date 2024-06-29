Find out the best Fortnite Reload landing spots in Chapter 5, Season 3 to get the best loot possible to prepare for the endgame.

While it’s essential to gather the best weapons and work together with your teammates to secure a Victory Royale in Fortnite Reload, one thing that can boost your chances of winning is picking the right landing spot from the very start.

At the beginning of Fortnite Reload, you can respawn every time you die as long as one person on your team is still alive. However, as soon as the match passes a certain time, that will no longer be the case – meaning that you’ll have to be very careful as you progress.

That said, knowing the best landing spots in this mode can help you get a better idea of where to prepare, gear up, and even rotate throughout the game right off the bat. Here is the list of the best landing spots in Fortnite Reload.

Pleasant Park

epic games The Pleasant Park POI in Fortnite Reload offers plenty of loot and cover.

Pleasant Park is a suburban-styled POI in Fortnite Reload, filled with multiple-story houses, basements, garages, and many others. What makes this an excellent spot to land is the amount of chests you’ll find in it.

Not only is it brimming with all kinds of loot, but this location also provides plenty of cover, allowing you to play safely as you search for the best items. The only downside is that it’s quite a popular spot, so make sure to turn on footsteps if you haven’t already. It’s also recommended to wait before engaging in a fight until your whole team is ready just to be safe.

Dusty Docks

epic games Dusty Docks is a great alternative landing spot for those looking to prep their gear.

If you’re looking for somewhere quieter that still has plenty of loot, you’ll want to visit Dusty Docks. Depending on the Battle Bus route, this could be one of the last locations you’re forced to drop off to.

The best thing about this POI, besides the loot, is that it provides much cover. You’ll have an easier time fighting any other teams dropping with you by rotating around the buildings and interiors. Though at the end of the day, your survival also depends on your skill.

Retail Row

epic games Retail Row has a great layout that helps you keep your eye on your surroundings.

Retail Row has an interesting layout, with plenty of houses that offer loot and a hill nearby – giving you the opportunity to sneak up and snipe your enemies while they’re busy fighting each other nearby.

However, if you don’t find a sniper other weapons can also be viable, depending on your skills and positioning. Additionally, this area in Fortnite encourages you to mantle into rooftops thanks to its layout. This makes it easier to call out or ping flankers to your teammates.

Lone Lodge

epic games Lonely Lodge may be small, but it can be a great place to start looting.

Much like its name, Lone Lodge has a peaceful look to it, mainly because the POI is surrounded by so many trees. Here, you’ll find a few houses with plenty of loot despite the POI being small compared to others. Some of the loot can also be found outside near the trees.

This may not look like an ideal place to land due to its size, but knowing that there’s less competition can help you gear up early without dealing with sweats obliterating your entire team in one sweep. Later, you can rotate to other locations once you’re all set.

Tilted Towers

epic games Tilted Towers is mostly crowded with players, but you’ll be likely to find some of the best weapons and items here.

Tilted Towers is undoubtedly one of the most popular locations in Fortnite OG, and the same goes with Reload. Located at the center of the map with plenty of high-rise buildings and chests, it’s almost impossible to find this spot looking dead quiet – at least in the beginning.

Expect to see multiple footsteps roaming around the same building as you try to navigate the whole place. That said, if you can survive dealing with other teams who drop here, all the loot at the end makes the effort very well worth it.