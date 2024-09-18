Hitscan in Fortnite explained: How it works and the best hitscan weapons

Hitscan is one of the most discussed mechanics in Fortnite among players when they talk of weapons. If you’re new to the game and wondering what they are, here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite boasts a diverse array of weaponry that cater to each player and mode, allowing them to choose their preferred playstyle. The Battle Royale has gone through multiple chapters and seasons over the years, with each bringing a new weapon and a mechanic to complement it, allowing loopers to have distinct gameplay experiences.

Article continues after ad

Hitscan is one such mechanic that has been present since launch and has been included in Chapter 1 weapons from the start. However, 7 years on, some players are still wondering exactly how the mechanic works.

Epic Games Hitscan weapons allowed players to perform trick shots in Chapter 1.

What is a Hitscan?

Hitscan mechanisms are intended to simplify shooting in games, creating a more arcade-like atmosphere in which the emphasis can be on strategy and location rather than aiming for precision.

Article continues after ad

A Hitscan weapon’s internal game mechanics scan if the target is inside the region that the shot was fired into, and if it is, it’s a direct hit. This is something that usually happens in the background of a game code and the scanning isn’t visible on screen.

Article continues after ad

However, you’ll be able to easily tell if a weapon is Hitscan or not by a simple method.

How do Hitscan weapons work in Fortnite?

Hitscan weapons in Fortnite are similar to any other weapon with that mechanic in shooting games − these don’t follow the physics of an actual bullet when the shot is fired. Rather, as soon as you press the shoot button, the shot instantly registers and deals damage to the enemy.

Epic Games Hitscan weapons fire a straight shot with no bullet drop.

For example, if you fire a shot from an Assault Rifle in Fortnite at an enemy who is 100 meters away from you, the shot will hit at the exact same time you hit the button, which means you won’t experience any delay.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, these weapons allow you to shoot at the precise location of enemies in front of you and require you to keep the crosshair centered on them. As long as you aim directly at your enemy and press the shoot button, your Hitscan weapons will offer greater accuracy and deal consistent damage.

Best Hitscan weapons in Fortnite

While Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 does not have any Hitscan weapons except Iron Man’s Combat Kit which has auto-aim, several of those have been vaulted and were once available in previous seasons.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Infantry Rifle is one of the best Hitscan weapons in Fortnite.

However, you can still find some of the Hitscan weapons in Reload.

Still, here are some of the best Hitscan weapons you’ll come across:

Assault Rifle (Chapter 1)

Combat Shotgun (Chapter 1)

Submachine Gun (Chapter 1)

Burst Assault Rifle (Chapter 1)

MK-Seven Assault Rifle (Chapter 3)

Midas’ Drum Gun (Chapter 2)

Suppressed SMG (Chapter 1)

Twin Mag SMG (Chapter 4)

Rapid Fire SMG (Chapter 2)

Hand Cannon (Chapter 1)

Pistol (Chapter 1)

Tactical Shotgun (Chapter 1)

Red-Eye Assault Rifle (Chapter 4)

Infantry Rifle (Chapter 1)

Lock-On Pistol (Chapter 4)

Tri-Beam Laser Rifle (Chapter 5)

What is the difference between Hitscan and Projectile weapons?

Since Hitscan weapons are now extinct from Fortnite Battle Royale mode, most of those have been converted into Projectile weapons. These have actual bullet physics in them which puts factors like gravity into play.

When you fire a Projectile weapon, for instance, a Bolt Action Sniper, you’ll see the physical bullet fly off from your muzzle and fall into a curve on your enemy. This also requires you to predict where your enemy is going to be, rather than where they are right now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Snipers are Projectile weapons in Fortnite where you experience bullet drop.

For example, if your enemy is moving toward the right-hand side of your screen, your crosshair should not be at the enemy, but instead where he’s going to be in the next second.

Here are some clear differences you’ll often see in a Hitscan vs a Projectile weapon.

Hitscan Weapon Projectile Weapon Fires a shot exactly when you press the shoot button Fires a bullet that lands after a while when you press the shoot button Requires you to focus on the enemy’s exact location Requires you to predict the enemy’s next position Distance from the enemy doesn’t matter Distance from the enemy needs to be accounted for bullet travel You don’t see a physical bullet firing out of the muzzle, hence no bullet drop You can observe the trajectory of a physical bullet when it fires out of the weapon, with a bullet drop These are mostly non-scoped weapons made for close range Scoped Weapons meant for long-range are mostly projectile

That’s everything you need to know about Hitscan weapons in Fortnite and how are they different from Projectile weapons. Check out more Fortnite content such as best aim settings, how to win in Day of Doom LTM, or how to use Iron Man’s Combat and Flight Kit mythics.