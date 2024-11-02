How to get Ice Spice skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Ice Spice is one of the rap stars arriving in Fortnite during Chapter 2 Remix, so here’s when you can get her skins and where you will be able to find her on the map.

Epic’s Remix update has sent the Battle Royale back to the classic Chapter 2, bringing along its iconic map, weapons, and items, but with some major twists. One of these is that Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Juice Wrld, and Ice Spice will all be receiving brand-new POIs, Mythic weapons, boss NPCs, and of course skins.

Here’s when Ice Spice is being added to Fortnite and how you can unlock her skins and cosmetics.

When is Ice Spice coming to Fortnite?

Ice Spice will be coming to Fortnite on November 14. You will be able to purchase her Ice Spice and Rap Princess Ice Spice skins from the in-game Item Shop on this date. Epic has not yet announced what other cosmetics or bundles will feature when the skins are available or their V-Bucks prices.

Epic Games Ice Spice will be found as an NPC boss at this Ice Isle POI on the map.

However, this is not all. The Bronx rapper will take over the old Shark Island, which will be renamed Ice Isle and become as new named location on the map. Ice Spice will spawn inside the neon-lit shopping mall as a boss NPC that will attack you as soon as she sees you walking around the area.

If you defeat Ice, she will join your team and you will receive Ice Spice’s Grappler and Ice Spice’s Rifle mythics as your reward.

Snoop Dogg has already been added to the game as an NPC boss at The Doggpound POI with the seasonal update on November 2. Meanwhile, Eminem will join on November 7 with his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant location, and Juice Wrld will be the last to arrive on November 21.

