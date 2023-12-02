The Weeknd headlines Fortnite concert as Festival game mode launches

The Weeknd is coming to Fortnite just a week after Eminem’s big bang concert to kick off the launch of Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game that has Rock Band’s devs coming back to bring music games to a new audience.

Fortnite has been no stranger to getting big musical artists to feature in their game in the past. For instance, Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert was a massive event that, at the time of writing, has over 211 million views on YouTube.

Eminem’s The Big Bang event came at the start of Fortnite Season 5 and announced not only new content for the game, but also entirely new games being built within Fortnite’s ecosystem.

Along with LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival is coming. It’s developed by Harmonix, Rock Band’s original developer, and it’s kicking off with a concert that features The Weeknd.

The Weeknd headlines for Fortnite Festival’s first season

With music being such a big part of Fortnite’s identity for the past few years, it’s no surprise that they’re looking to make an entire game out of its music mechanics with Fortnite Festival being announced.

In order to help Fortnite Festival get off the ground as its own game, The Weeknd is lending his likeness and music to the very first content drop to get fans of his excited for the game.

On December 9, he’ll be holding a concert just like Eminem’s where players will get to play along with the beat like was shown off with the musical integration in The Big Bang concert.

This opens the door for a number of other artists to feature in Fortnite Festival and build out its portfolio of songs as the game adds content post launch. Not too much is known about Fortnite Festival’s full song list, with Epic Games only having this to say so far in their press release:

“Fortnite Festival is a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favourite artists. Built by Harmonix, the studio behind the iconic music game Rock Band, Festival marks the beginning of music gaming in Fortnite.”

And, though Season 5 will be live on December 3, Fortnite Festival won’t be out until December 9 when The Weeknd comes to the game.