Fortnite Festival Season 3 patch notes: Billie Eilish collab, new Festival Pass, Riffmaster add-on & more

A new Fortnite Festival season has arrived and brings Billie Eilish with several new pieces of content to the game.

Fortnite’s Festival mode is slowly becoming popular as each season brings a new musical artist to the game’s metaverse. The Weeknd headlined Season 1 while Lady Gaga kicked off the second run.

Now a third season of Fortnite Festival has arrived and Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish makes her in-game debut. Festival Season 3 brings a new collab with Eilish by adding her Jam Tracks, emotes, and cosmetic skin.

Furthermore, the latest season also adds a ton of fresh content to improve overall gameplay. Here are the patch notes.

Fortnite Festival Season 3 patch notes

Billie Eilish Icon Series skin

Billie Eilish is the featured Icon in Fortnite Festival Season 3. The artist gets her own Fortnite skin in the Festival Pass, alongside a selectable style that players can unlock as they progress.

The skin features a reactive shirt and pants, which are animated and have scribbles of the artist’s name written in graffiti style. You can unlock the skin by purchasing this season’s Festival pass.

Moreover, two emotes named ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘You Should See Me in a Crown’ are released in the Fortnite Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks each. In addition, two Jam Tracks were released which are her songs named ‘Happier Than Ever’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ for 500 V-Bucks apiece as well.

However, if you bundle up all the items together, it would only cost you 1,500 V-Bucks.

New Festival pass

Throughout the new Fortnite Festival season, keep up the tempo to unlock new Instruments, Jam Tracks, and other items in the Season 3 Festival Pass, which has a free reward track and a Premium Reward Track upgrade.

Feel a surge of boldness with the Premium Reward Track — upon purchasing this extra layer of unlockable rewards, you’ll automatically receive the Green Roots Billie Outfit. Moreover, the Lavatronik Bass is the final reward in the free reward track.

The Ultraviolet Style of the Green Roots Billie Outfit is exclusive to the Season 3 Festival Pass. The other content in the Season 3 Festival Pass is NOT exclusive to Fortnite Festival Season 3 and may become purchasable in the Shop later.

You can check out more info on the Festival Pass right here.

You can now use your Rock Band 4 and Riffmaster guitar controllers to go all out on new Pro Lead and Pro Bass song parts on the Fortnite Festival Main Stage on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Here are all the controllers you can use platform-wise:

For PlayStation 4 and PS5 : RIFFMASTER Wireless Guitar Controller for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, RockBand 4 Rivals Wireless Fender™ Jaguar Guitar for PlayStation 4 and RockBand 4 Wireless Fender™ Stratocaster™ Guitar for PlayStation 4.

: RIFFMASTER Wireless Guitar Controller for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, RockBand 4 Rivals Wireless Fender™ Jaguar Guitar for PlayStation 4 and RockBand 4 Wireless Fender™ Stratocaster™ Guitar for PlayStation 4. For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC: RIFFMASTER Wireless Guitar Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, RockBand 4 Rivals Wireless Fender™ Jaguar Guitar for Xbox One and RockBand 4 Wireless Fender™ Stratocaster™ Guitar for Xbox One.

General bug fixes and improvements

Pro Lead and Pro Bass

Added two new song parts: Pro Lead and Pro Bass ! All current and future Jam Tracks now have these two playable song parts, accessible on the Main Stage with a guitar controller. Pro Lead and Pro Bass have hammer-on and pull-off notes. When you have a streak going, you can hit these notes without strumming! Pro Lead and Pro Bass have colored notes for each lane, corresponding with the guitar controller’s buttons. Leaderboards now have new listings to support Pro Lead and Pro Bass scores. Climb to the top!

and ! All current and future Jam Tracks now have these two playable song parts, accessible on the Main Stage with a guitar controller. To support the release of Pro Lead and Pro Bass, we’ve updated the Overdrive color for all song parts from bright orange to silver-white. How you gather and activate Overdrive hasn’t changed, but we felt with the added note colors that Overdrive needed to appear more distinct.

For now, the whammy bar only provides a visual effect. There is no audio distortion or extra Overdrive energy when whammying.

We’re continuing to improve the feel of playing with a guitar controller and want your feedback! For rhythm-rocking veterans, there may be situations where you miss a note you’d expected to hit, or where a familiar Jam Track feels different. Let us know your thoughts as you don the axe in Fortnite Festival. We’re excited to see you shred!

Tuning Up

The Music Library now shows an expanded set of stats, showing your selected Instrument type’s best performance in each Jam Track row.

The Music Library is now also ordered with new and featured Jam Tracks at the top by default (this can be re-sorted), allowing players with large libraries to easily access Quest-relevant Jam Tracks.

New Wristband Quests and rewards have been added.

Season 2 leaderboard scores have been recorded and archived. The leaderboards await your new top performances with Season 3!

For more convenient song selection, you’ll be closer to the organ when you arrive Backstage. No more sprinting to make your setlist!

There are more stats on the Results screen after each performance. You can now see the percentage of notes hit and missed and the average from your other performances to see how you’ve improved.

We’ve reordered the song parts selection menu to Vocals > Bass > Lead > Drums.

We fixed a bug that was granting a “Double Overdrive” meter during certain note sections.

Made various other fixes and improvements.

That’s everything new in Fortnite Festival Season 3 which ends on June 13, 2024 at 12 AM ET.