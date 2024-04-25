Fortnite’s final circles are being overrun by chaotic Airbenders

Fortnite matches have become more chaotic than ever as players use the new Avatar Airbending mythic to survive in Zero Build during the final storm circles.

The Fortnite Avatar update is almost over as players finish off their Elements quests. Players need to utilize Bending Scroll mythics and visit Elemental Shrines to complete these challenges in their Battle Royale and Zero Build matches.

Owing to its OP traversal ability, Airbending was one such mythic item that was the most popular among players. Though the item is a viable substitute for the vaulted Wings of Icarus, players are now using it to survive during matches, which is causing havoc with the final storm circles.

These circles in Zero Build mode are getting severely swamped by exploiters, because of the wild Airbenders. Utilizing the Air Wheel feature of the Airbending mythic, players are racing around frantically to survive and fight for Victory Royale.

In a Reddit clip shared by a Fortnite player, nearly all the surviving players can be seen moving around one another while using the Air Wheel. However, as the storm circle continues to shrink, players exit the wheel and start firing at one another.

The user who shared the clip accurately describes the state of Zero Build’s final circles at the moment since Airbending Mythic has no cooldown, which means players can use and surf around in the Air Wheel indefinitely unless they switch to another weapon.

Players have also employed Airbending to do tricks like jumping higher than usual on the island, instantly reviving teammates, or extending their field of view. However, when the Star Wars update arrives in the game on May 3, 2024, the mythic item and other Avatar crossover material will be vaulted.