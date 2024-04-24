Everything in Fortnite update 29.30: Billie Eilish skin, Tactical AR, more

The 29.30 Fortnite update has brought fresh new content, such as a Billie Eilish skin and cosmetics, Festival Season 3, Tactical AR and more.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 enters its final month as the Avatar event is halfway complete and players eagerly await the new Star Wars collab to arrive on May 3, 2024. However, until then a further v29.30 update has added tons of new content.

Epic’s update has launched Fortnite Festival season 3 featuring Billie Eilish, introduced farm animals to LEGO Fortnite, and much more to the core Battle Royale mode.

Here’s everything that’s added with Fortnite’s 29.30 update.

Epic Games

Fortnite update v29.30 was released on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 3 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 11 AM BST.

Downtime for this update has ended and the servers are live, so you can jump back in whenever you want!

Billie Eilish joins the looped island

Popular Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish has now made it to Fortnite as an in-game Icon skin and featured artist for Festival Season 3. The skin can be claimed from the Festival Pass, alongside a selectable style that players can unlock as they progress.

Moreover, two emotes named ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘You Should See Me in a Crown’ are released in the Fortnite Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks each. In addition, two Jam Tracks were released which are her songs named ‘Happier Than Ever’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ for 500 V-Bucks apiece as well.

However, if you bundle up all the items together, it would only cost you 1,500 V-Bucks.

Fortnite Festival Season 3 and new pass

Update 29.30 has also brought a brand new Fortnite Festival Season 3 with a new Festival pass packed with cosmetic items and rewards. Similar to Season 2, this time around the pass comes with a free reward track and a premium reward track you can unlock for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Furthermore, there’s a new Main Stage that’s been added with Season 3, and Festival now supports Riffmaster and Rock Band 4 controllers above pro mode.

You can check out all the patch notes for Fortnite Festival Season 3 here.

LEGO Fortnite adds farm animals

Fortnite update 29.30 brings Farm Friends content to LEGO Fortnite. With this patch, animals can be farmed by players in their survival bases. You can set up an Animal House to invite animals into your village and tame them using Animal Treats.

Several new animals like pigs, bears, different cow breeds, and more were added with the Farm Friends update. You can check out the full patch notes for the content update here.

Tactical Assault Rifle returns to Battle Royale

Tactical Assault Rifle has returned to the Fortnite loot pool once again, thanks to the 29.30 update. The weapon was first added to the game with John Wick’s content update in Chapter 1.

However, this time around the weapon can be enhanced using weapon mods and can shift the meta in this season significantly. You can find it in loot chests, weapon bunkers, or on the floor all around the Chapter 5 Season 2 map.

New skins, collabs, and starter pack

The latest update has added upcoming cosmetic items to the game files that will be released soon. These cosmetics include a new level-up quest pack, wave 3 of Nike collab skins, a Marvel’s Thor Ragnarok collab with Hulk and Hela skins, and so on.

New settings and Fall Guys collab leak

Fortnite now allows players to toggle settings for Confrontational Emotes in the game. You can check out our guide here on how to do that.

Furthermore, the music that plays during the game launch has now been made calmer after backlash from players regarding its volume. Creative island creators will also get a Proximity Chat setting soon to add to their maps.

However, one of the most surprising leaks from data miners with this update was a potential Fall Guys collab soon to arrive in Fortnite. Several files regarding the crossover were uncovered that display similar cosmetic items between the two games.