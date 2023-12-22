What do Fortnite Festival arrow notes mean?

Fortnite Festival players have been struggling with some of the harder notes in the game mode like the Arrow “Lift” Notes. Here is what they mean and how you can play them.

Fortnite Festival was released shortly after Chapter 5 Season 1, and players have been loving playing it so far, with the mode reminding them of all the classic Nintendo games like Guitar Hero.

People have been surprised by the vast array of top hits that they can choose to play, like Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance song. However, as players have begun to master these songs and move up in difficulty there have been some new confusing notes.

One of the notes that has been confusing players is the Arrow Notes. Here is what they mean, and how you can play them, so you can nail all difficulty versions of your favorite songs.

How to play Fortnite Festival Arrow Notes

Fortnite Festival Arrow Notes, shown as regular notes with an arrow symbol shortly after, are called “Lift Notes,” and require the player to not only time the regular note correctly, but also hold it for a varying period of time.

Here is how you can hit these Arrow “Lift” Notes perfectly every time and beat your friend’s scores on your favorite songs:

When you see the regular note symbol, hit the corresponding button but don’t let go of it. Keep holding the button until you get to the arrow symbol. Then let go of the button when the arrow symbol hits the bottom of your screen.

It is as easy as that. Now you can return to the harder version and all of your favorite songs and be prepared for when those pesky arrow notes show up. For any guides or help in any of Fortnite’s other modes consider looking at our articles linked below:

