Fortnite Baba Yaga skin release date leaked - Dexerto

The release date of Fortnite’s Baba Yaga skin has been leaked ahead of time, and it’s not all that too far away.

With Halloween being just around the corner, Epic Games have activated their annual Fortnitemares celebrations. The yearly event has brought changes to the battle royale island, as well as the ability to play as a shadow while your teammate is still alive in a match.

Though given its Halloween, and players want to dress in new skins, the devs have brought back some classic looks – including the Skull Trooper – while also releasing some brand new cosmetics like Party Trooper and the Bone Squad.

Yet, one of the spookiest skins, Baba Yaga, is still yet to hit the Item Shop. The skin takes its name and look from the classic eastern European folk tale about a terrifying-looking old woman.

Fortnite Baba Yaga skin

The skin was leaked prior to the recent Fortnitemares update by a number of data miners, though, the wait has been on ever since, with players hoping to see it in the Item Shop.

Well, that wait isn’t going to last all that much longer, as leaker ShiinaBR posted that, according to their reliable source, it will be available as a part of the Item Shop rotation on Monday, October 26.

In the leaks, the skin is labeled as being ‘Rare’ so, it should set you back around between 1200 and 1600 V Bucks.

The Baba Yaga skin will be available in the Item Shop on 26th October, according to a source that has provided correct information in the past! pic.twitter.com/KF9wCOMhbg — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 24, 2020

Obviously, while Shiina has posted tonnes of reliable information in the past, the final say, of course, goes to Epic Games and they could very well change their mind and put a different skin in the Item Shop.

That might seem like a bit of an extreme move, changing dates just because one has been leaked, but there are plenty of skins that have been leaked in the past that are still nowhere to be seen.