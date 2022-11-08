Ballerina John Wick spinoff movie: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

The John Wick spinoff movie ‘Ballerina’ will give fans of the action series a deeper look into the world of the assassins.

Keanu Reeves took the world by storm with the release of an unassuming action movie called John Wick. The film, lauded for its emotional depth and realistic action sequences, spawned two sequels, with another on the way.

Given the popularity of the movies, it was inevitable that some spinoffs would be greenlit to explore the world even more deeply. Two projects, one based on The Continental hotel and one based on the assassin school seen in John Wick Chapter 3, have already been announced.

Here is everything we know about the latter project, titled ‘Ballerina.’

As of right now there is no official release date set for Ballerina. Reports state that the movie is set to begin filming in late 2022.

Given that timeframe, it seems unlikely that Ballerina would release in 2023. A 2024 release seems more likely, but is not confirmed.

Who will star in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina?

No Time to Die co-star Ana de Armas was reported to have taken the titular role of the Ballerina, an assassin trained at the dance school seen in John Wick Chapter 3.

While much of the rest of the cast is unknown, Collider has confirmed that at least two key characters from the John Wick franchise will be returning.

John Wick will appear in Ballerina.

Ian McShane will return to the John Wick universe as Winston, the owner and proprietor of The Continental.

The big news, though, is that Keanu Reeves will appear as John Wick in Ballerina alongside de Armas.

What is the plot for Ballerina?

As of yet, there is no confirmed plot for Ballerina. We will update this space as more information is released.

Is there a trailer for Ballerina?

There has not yet been any sort of official teaser or trailer for Ballerina. We will add these trailers to this space as they become available.