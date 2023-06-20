John Wick 5: Everything we know about the upcoming sequel

John Wick 5 is confirmed to be in development, so here is everything you need to know about Keanu Reeves’ next action-packed adventure as the titular hero and one-man army.

The John Wick franchise has become one of the most successful and beloved action series in recent years. In large part due to the committed performance from Keanu Reeves as well as the focus on practical action and stunts.

Each and every film in the franchise has been received extremely positively by fans and critics alike, with multiple new spin-offs such as The Ballerina and The Continental set to release soon in light of the success of the first four films.

And while fans are excited to see the likes of Ana De Armas and more join the John Wick world, many are still looking forward to seeing Keanu Reeves come back as the titular character. While not much is known about John Wick 5 at the moment, we can confirm that it is in fact in development.

Without further ado, here is everything we know so far about John Wick 5 and what fans can expect from the next main installment of the action-packed franchise.

Contents:

Sadly, it is likely that fans will have to wait at least a few more years before they see a mainline John Wick movie back in theatres. After all, The Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina, which is set to place between Chapters 3 and 4, is currently due for release on June 7, 2024.

“What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spin-off that comes out next year. We’re in development on three others, including five and including the television series, The Continental, which will be airing soon,” Lionsgate boss Joe Drake said in May 2023.

“We’re building out the world and when that fifth movie comes, it will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.”

Given this, it’s fair to assume that John Wick 5 will be released no earlier than 2025. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any more specific release date timelines are revealed.

John Wick 5 cast: Will Keanu Reeves be back for the new movie?

While fans may be excited to hear that John Wick 5 is officially in the works, this announcement may also bring up some confusion. After all, the end of John Wick 4 made it seem as though the titular hero had finally met his end.

We even saw John Wick’s grave. However, odds are that John Wick 5 will explore the idea of Baba Yaga faking his own death, something that wouldn’t be completely unrealistic for the franchise.

Given this, it is likely that Reeves will return for John Wick 5. As well as this, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne will likely return as Continental owner Winston and the Bowery King respectively. However, this is all simply rumors and speculation at the time of writing.

Be sure to check back in with this section as we update it with all the confirmed casting announcements and reveals for John Wick 5.

John Wick 5 plot: What will the movie be about?

As we mentioned above, the ending of John Wick 4 makes it appear as though the character has finally met his fate. However, that’s not to say that he can’t come back and find more people to beat up and horses to ride through roads and cities.

However, this does make the plot of John Wick 5 hard to predict given that the movie could essentially reset the character and start a completely new narrative.

