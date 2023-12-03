Peter Griffin Fortnite skin has hilariously unique death animation

The Peter Griffin skin added to Fortnite for Chapter 5 pays homage to one of the most iconic jokes from Family Guy.

The addition of Peter Griffin to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1 has already got the community riled up. The spectacle of seeing a character like this, even in the wake of other Fortnite collabs, marks a new step forward for the game’s popularity.

Epic has clearly gone all out with the Peter Griffin Skin, even to the point where his physique has been changed significantly so that his hitbox isn’t literally pay-to-lose.

Even more impressively, players are already starting to discover unique animations for the skin, and one of the best ones occurs when a player using it dies.

Peter Griffin Fortnite skin hurts his knee when he dies

In a throwback to Season 2 episode 20 of Family Guy, a Peter Griffin player will drop to the floor clutching their knee if they’re killed in-game. Just make sure you don’t get distracted by the animation.

One player described the animation and new skin as “the best thing to happen to Fortnite since Ninja”, though there were also plenty of players who wanted the skin to have another animation for Peter’s beaten up body- another reference to the show.

For more news and updates on the new season of Fortnite, check out our complete guide to all the new content here.