Is Lance Reddick in Ballerina? John Wick spinoff explained

With Ballerina being a spinoff of the John Wick franchise set within the same world, fans are wondering if the late actor Lance Reddick will appear as his character Charon.

Lance Reddick died at the age of 60 before the premiere of John Wick 4 and had already filmed all his scenes for the movie. But, with Ballerina having been in the works for some time before his death, many wonder if he will reprise his role as the beloved The Continental concierge.

Ballerino stars Ana de Armas as Rooney, a ballerina assassin hellbent on going after the people who killed her family. The movie’s timeline has been confirmed to take place between the third and fourth John Wick movies.

Article continues after ad

The new movie has clear ties to John Wick’s Russian origins with the Ruska Roma, but will Reddick’s role as Charon get to make an appearance?

Is Lance Reddick in Ballerina?

Yes, Ballerina was Lance Reddick’s last role before his death, with him having filmed all his scenes for the movie.

Article continues after ad

The fifth installment will be the actor’s posthumous role with him returning as Charon. Details of his storyline have not been fully released, but it’s no surprise that he is involved. Ballerina was already in production before his death, as well as the storyline existing between Parabellum and Chapter 4.

Article continues after ad

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Erica Lee said, “Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise.”

Keanu Reeves has also been announced to make a cameo appearance in Ballerina per the official trailer having been screened at CinemaCon. USA Today revealed Rooney meets John at a train yard and wants to know how to do what he does. He simply answers she’s already doing it.

Alongside Reddick and Reeves, Ian McShane will also return as Winston. You can make a few assumptions on how Reddick’s character will appear as McShane will also make an appearance. It’s likely that Rooney needs help and goes to The Continental to lay low or gather necessary supplies. There, she’ll meet Charon at the check-in desk.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ballerina will not be the last time fans see Reddick on screen since his death. He will appear in Hulu’s White Men Can’t Jump reboot to be released on May 19, 2024, and he co-starred alongside Regina King in Shirley.

Ballerina will be released in 2025, and you can check out more new movies being released this month.