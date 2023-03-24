How to watch John Wick 4 – is it streaming?

John Wick: Chapter 4 – the latest sequel in the Keanu Reeves action franchise – is out now, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and if it’s available on streaming.

The new John Wick movie is in cinemas now, with the following official synopsis: “A new day is dawning in Wick’s world: new rules, new ideas, and new management, as personified by The High Table’s sadistic frontman, Marquis. But now, win or lose, Wick has a way out: challenge the Marquis to single combat. If Wick prevails, the Table will honor its word and Wick will no longer have a target on his back. Whatever the fateful outcome, John Wick knows that he left a good life behind a long time ago.”

You can read our four-star review of the latest chapter here, while you can check out our ranking of all four movies here.

With this latest installment predicted to be the biggest John Wick movie yet, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch it.

Is John Wick 4 streaming?

John Wick 4 is not currently streaming. Chapter 4 is is exclusively available in cinemas from today, March 24, 2023.

It is not out on any streaming platform, nor is it available to rent or buy via any digital or VOD service such as Amazon Prime.

It’s unclear when it’ll be added to a streaming platform, but being a Lionsgate release, it’s likely that the action sequel will drop on Starz, the Roku Channel, and Peacock in the United States.

We’ll update this article as soon as news of when and where John Wick: Chapter 4 will stream emerges.

Where to stream the previous John Wick movies

If you live in the US, you can stream John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on Peacock. Meaning if you have a subscription to that service, the trilogy is currently available.

Elsewhere, you can rent/purchase the films on Apple TV, or Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

