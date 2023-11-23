Fortnite Season OG Storm Flip: What it is & how to use

Fortnite Season OG’s final update has returned the Storm Flip back to the Battle Royale. Here is a reminder of what the Storm Flip is, including how to get and use the classic item in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has sent new and returning players all the way back to its original Chapter 1 with various iconic additions, including the OG map, weapons, cosmetics, and more.

Now that the final v27.11 update of the season is here, it has brought along a last wave of fan-favorite weapons and items to the game, including the Jetpack and Ballers to quickly dart across the island.

Epic Games Fortnite Season OG takes players back to Chapter 1 with many returning classic additions.

One of the most exciting additions that many players may have forgotten about is the Storm Flip which is now unvaulted on the Battle Royale map.

Here’s a reminder on what the Storm Flip is and how to get and use it in Fortnite Season OG.

What is Storm Flip in Fortnite?

Initially introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9, the Storm Flip is an epic throwable utility item in Fortnite. The item is presented in a black bottle featuring an exterior design of a lightning bolt in purple, accompanied by storm bolts emerging from its mouth.

The max stack size unfortunately of the item is one. The item became so popular that renowned content creators like Lazarbeam came to the spotlight for using it innovatively in their Battle Royale games back in the OG days.

How to get Storm Flip in Fortnite

You can find Storm Flips on the floor, in loot chests, and from supply drops across the map.

We would recommend the easiest way to get your hands on a Storm Flip is to head to any of the major POIs that will have several chests close to one another such as Pleasant Park, Retail Row and Loot Lake.

How to use a Storm Flip in Fortnite

In order to use the Storm Flip in Fortnite Season OG, simply select the item from your loadout and throw it at the floor to create a large sphere around you.

It will take a few seconds to be fully deployed and it will then last 20 seconds before disappearing.

However, it does have different effects depending on whether you use it inside the storm or outside of it, as shown below:

Inside the Storm – You will take no storm damage when inside it for the duration of the item.

Outside the Storm – It will inflict the same damage as the current storm to enemies inside of it.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Storm Flip in Fortnite Season OG. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

