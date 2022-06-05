Fortnite Baller locations: How to find and ride the Screwballer rollercoaster

Ballers are back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and we’ve got the best locations to find these rideable balls as well as details about the new, giant Screwballer rollercoaster.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived with a bang, introducing new rideable animals, Reality Seeds that can grow saplings to give you rare loot, and a brand new Battle Pass with Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Alongside all of these new features is a popular returning one: The Baller! This fun, spherical vehicle lets you roll around the Island and grapple onto surfaces. You can also use it to ride the giant Screwballer.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find out where to get a Baller in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, as well as details on how to ride the Screwballer rollerocaster.

Contents

Where to find Ballers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The best way to find a Baller right now is to head inside Rave Cave, which is one of the brand new POIs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. It’s on the western side of the map, where Command Cavern used to be.

There are loads of Ballers scattered around this POI, but the quickest way to find one is to follow the pink Ballercoaster track around the mountain until you find a ‘station’ or platform where the Ballers are stored.

Advertisement

Read More: New and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

It might be possible to find Ballers at other locations on the Fortnite map, but for now, this is definitely the easiest place to get one.

Can you refuel Ballers in Fortnite?

The short answer to this question is no, you cannot refuel a Baller in Fortnite. This is a little bit disappointing, as once it runs out of fuel, it will essentially become useless.

One good thing is that there are plenty of Ballers located around Rave Cave, so as long as you’re nearby, you can just jump into another one.

How to ride the Screwballer rollercoaster in Fortnite

The Ballercoaster is a brand new feature in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. It’s a pink rollercoaster that weaves around (and through) Rave Cave, which is the reworked party version of Command Cavern.

Advertisement

If you want to ride the Ballercoaster, the easiest way is to find a platform along the tracks, jump into a Baller, then roll onto the tracks. You’ll stick to it like a magnet, so you can just sit back and enjoy the ride.

That’s everything you need to know about Ballers this season! Make sure you check out our Fortnite home page for the latest news and guides.