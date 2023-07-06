Fortnite: How to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water

A newly added Purradise Quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 requires players to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching the water. While the quest may seem quite tricky, here’s the fastest and the most efficient way to do it.

Fortnite players are often on the lookout for quests since they grant them free XP that comes highly useful in leveling up across their Battle Pass. On the other hand, certain event-related or special quests grant them with cosmetic rewards that are exclusive for a limited time.

Article continues after ad

With the newly released Summer Escape event, players once again have the opportunity to avail such rewards by completing a series of challenges that have popped up on the Quests tab in the game. However, at the same time, a new series of quests exclusively for Battle Pass owners have been added called the Purradise Quests.

Epic Games To begin with the quest, you need to first land at Kenjutsu Crossing.

Upon completion of these quests, players will be able to unlock the Purradise Meowscles skin and more such rewards. One such quest in the series requires players to travel to Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can easily complete it in Fortnite to get a free reward.

Fortnite Purradise Quest Guide: How to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water

The latest Purradise Quests are now live in-game and can be accessed by heading over to the Quests tab in the game. The questline consists of two pages worth of challenges that needs to be completed to earn the Taste of Purradise cosmetic set.

Epic Games Ziplines are the easiest way to reach Knotty Nets.

One quest from Page 2 requires you to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water. In order to begin with the quest, you first need to land at Kenjutsu Crossing and loot some weapons and consumables in case you come across an enemy in the way.

Article continues after ad

Then, head over to the Monoliths near Kenjutsu Crossing which has a Zipline that goes straight to Knotty Nets. You can check out the map below for locations of Ziplines that head towards Knotty Nets where you’ll easily reach the location without touching water.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

FortniteGG Fortnite Map with marked Geysers and Ziplines.

Alternatively you can also stand over a Geyser and redeploy your glider to safely land inside Knotty Nets. The map above contains marked locations of Geysers you can easily find between the two POIs.

Article continues after ad

Remember, you must start your journey towards Knotty Nets from Kenjutsu Crossing and not set foot in water on the way. Upon reaching there safely, your quest will be complete and you will be granted an additional style for the Dune Scooper pickaxe.

So, there you have it – that’s how you can travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates and check out some more guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins