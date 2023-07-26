Fortnite: How to get Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun

The most recent Fortnite patch 25.20 added Bender, Fry, and Leela costumes to the game’s Item Shop, creating a crossover with the Futurama television series. The crossover also introduced Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun to the game as a new weapon. Here’s how you can get the weapon easily in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 received its third significant content patch, v25.20, on July 26. This update introduces a brand-new crossover with the animated series, Futurama. In addition, users can now purchase cosmetic outfits for Bender, Fry, and Leela from the Item Shop.

The official Fortnite Twitter account made the announcement with a teaser on July 25, followed by the official unveiling with 25.20 content patch. Although rumors hinted at an in-game event and specific quests, this was not the case when the crossover was released.

In addition to cosmetic items, the collab adds a brand-new mythic weapon to the game called Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun. Here’s how you can get it in Fortnite.

Epic Games Players can easily find Bender NPC roaming around Mega City POI.

How to get Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun is a mythic weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale that can easily be found as floor loot and can be purchased for 600 Gold Bars from Bender NPC roaming south of Mega City POI on the Island. The item is available only in mythic rarity and shoots infinite plasma rays but with a cooldown after the weapon overheats.

It functions similarly to the Kymera Ray Gun introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and deals 15 points of damage per strike. The weapon can be used for mid to long-range conflict as it fires rapid rays with pinpoint accuracy.

While some players are quite critical of a weapon’s effectiveness against builds, it can be quite lethal in a Zero Build match.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun in Fortnite.

