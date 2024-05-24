How to get Boom Bolt in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite has unveiled a unique addition to its arsenal with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3 – the Boom Bolt, a rocket-powered weapon that brings a fresh twist to the game. Discover how to acquire the Boom Bolt in Fortnite.

Fortnite is no stranger to using missiles and rockets to elevate gameplay, and this season is no different. One of the many new weapons to Chapter 5 Season 3 is the Boom Bolt, a new way to launch deadly attacks at your enemies.

The Boom Bolt is a crossbow-type weapon similar to the Wookie Blaster, which was featured in the Star Wars events at the end of Chapter 5, Season 2.

Ready to equip yourself with the Boom Bolt? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to find this game-changing weapon in Fortnite.

Epic Games Ringmaster Scarr with the new Boom Bolt weapon in Fortnite

Where to find Boom Bolt in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Like all weapons in the new Wrecked season, the Boom Bolt can be found on the ground through floor loot, by opening chests, or by shooting down different floating drones above Hot Spots on the map.

The Boom Bolt is a fast-action crossbow that can have modded attachments added to it. The idea of attachments has expanded since the start of Chapter 5, with almost all weapons, and now vehicles, having some sort of modding that can be done to them.

With the Boom Bolt’s addition, rockets previously used in launchers have returned. This rocket ammo can be found as floor loot or obtained through chests and ammo boxes around the map.

The player can only hold a total of 15 rockets on their person, while the Boom Bolt itself can only have three rockets equipped in the chamber at a time. Upon firing, the Boom Bolt releases a dart that sticks to a surface for a brief moment before exploding.

