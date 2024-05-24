Where to find all Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is here, and it’s bringing vehicular mayhem to the island, along with some new weapons and gear to get your hands on. This includes a batch of new Mythic weapons to fight for.

Most of these special weapons require players to discover a boss on the Fortnite map, take them on in a fight, and come out victorious in order to claim it for themselves. Of course, these bosses are free for everyone to fight, so you’ll have to be aware of other players coming to do the same thing you are.

In total, seven Mythic weapons can be found and claimed. Below, we have the breakdown of each one and how to get it.

How to get Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

There are currently seven Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Here’s how to get all of them in the game:

Mythic Weapon Location Image Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists Defeat Megalo Don in the Brutal Beachhead POI or as part of a convoy on the map. Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun Defeat Megalo Don in the Brutal Beachhead POI or as part of a convoy on the map. The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle Defeat The Machinist in the Redline Rig POI or as part of a convoy on the map. Ringmaster Scarr’s Boom Bolt Defeat Ringmaster Scarr in the Nitrodrome POI or as part of a convoy on the map. Enhanced Handcannon Capture the flag at Loot Island. Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun Challenge and defeat the Cerberus NPC boss in a Duel at Grim Gate. Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun Challenge and defeat the Oscar NPC boss in a Duel at Classy Courts.

There are a lot of changes in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, and it’s always a good thing to stay up-to-date on every weapon change, new locations that are appearing, and how to get the iconic T-60 Power Armor from Fallout.