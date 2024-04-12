Fortnite x Avatar Elements Pass: How to unlock, tier rewards & more

The latest Avatar collab event brings a Elements pass to Fortnite that players can unlock for free rewards. Here’s all you need to know.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is now halfway complete and with the latest update v29.20, Epic has brought a brand new crossover event with the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The event called Avatar: Elements brings Toph, Zuko, Katara, and Aang from the series as cosmetic skins to the game.

The collab event also brings mythic weapons and a new questline for players to complete to gain free XP and rewards. These rewards are directly tied to a mini-event pass called the Elements Pass players can claim free rewards from and unlock several tiers.

Here’s how you can get the pass in Fortnite and the rewards you can claim with each tier.

Epic Games The Elements Pass has two tracks for players to earn rewards from.

How to get the Elements Pass in Fortnite

You can access the Avatar Elements Pass by navigating to the Avatar tab in the game that’s denoted by an Avatar icon. The pass has two reward tracks, one where you can claim all the rewards for free and the other which rewards only buyers of the premium track.

You can purchase the premium track of the Elements pass for 1,000 V-Bucks in Fortnite. However, you won’t be able to unlock all the rewards in one go, unless you pay your way through the tiers.

How to unlock Elements pass tiers

To unlock tiers in the Elements Pass, you need to complete the Elements Chakra Quests, which are split into six chakras, each based on the elements in the series. Each phase will go live sequentially and be available until May 3 at 9 AM ET.

Upon completing each quest, you’ll earn Chi. Earning and redeeming Chi on either of the reward tracks, lets you unlock a certain tier sequentially.

Epic Games Appa Glider can be unlocked for free in the Avatar Elements Pass.

All Avatar Elements Pass rewards in Fortnite

Here are all the rewards you can unlock in the Elements Pass, alongside the track it’s on and the amount of Chi required to claim it:

Avatar Event Pass Tier Reward Reward Track Chi Required Base Tier Aang Outfit None None Tier 1 Elemental Cycle Spray Free 1,000 Tier 1 Baffled Aang Emoticon Premium 1,000 Tier 2 Four Elements Banner Back Bling Free 2,000 Tier 2 Banner Icon Premium 2,000 Tier 3 Level Up Token Free 3,000 Tier 3 Level Up Token Premium 3,000 Tier 4 The Four Elements loading screen Free 4,000 Tier 4 Aang’s Air Sphere Emote Premium 4,000 Tier 5 Level Up Token Free 5,000 Tier 5 Level Up Token Premium 5,000 Tier 6 Dramyin Guitar Instrument Free 6,000 Tier 6 Momo Messenger Back Bling Premium 6,000 Tier 7 Level Up Token Free 7,000 Tier 7 Level Up Token Premium 7,000 Tier 8 My Cabbages! Emote Free 8,000 Tier 8 Avatar Aang Spray Premium 8,000 Tier 9 Laughing Toph Emoticon Free 9,000 Tier 9 Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe Premium 9,000 Tier 10 Level Up Token Free 10,000 Tier 10 Level Up Token Premium 10,000 Tier 11 Sokka’s Space Sword Pickaxe Free 11,000 Tier 11 Avatar State Aang Outfit Premium 11,000

Upon purchasing the premium upgrade, you’ll automatically receive the Aang Outfit. Aang has both two Fortnite Styles and a LEGO Style. In addition, you’ll need to complete at least four Quests from a Chakra phase to unblock a chakra. Unblock all six to unlock the Appa Glider.

