GamingFortnite

Fortnite x Avatar Elements Pass: How to unlock, tier rewards & more

Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Avatar Elements pass rewardsEpic Games

The latest Avatar collab event brings a Elements pass to Fortnite that players can unlock for free rewards. Here’s all you need to know.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is now halfway complete and with the latest update v29.20, Epic has brought a brand new crossover event with the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The event called Avatar: Elements brings Toph, Zuko, Katara, and Aang from the series as cosmetic skins to the game.

The collab event also brings mythic weapons and a new questline for players to complete to gain free XP and rewards. These rewards are directly tied to a mini-event pass called the Elements Pass players can claim free rewards from and unlock several tiers.

Here’s how you can get the pass in Fortnite and the rewards you can claim with each tier.

Contents

Fortnite Avatar Elements Pass screenEpic Games
The Elements Pass has two tracks for players to earn rewards from.

How to get the Elements Pass in Fortnite

You can access the Avatar Elements Pass by navigating to the Avatar tab in the game that’s denoted by an Avatar icon. The pass has two reward tracks, one where you can claim all the rewards for free and the other which rewards only buyers of the premium track.

You can purchase the premium track of the Elements pass for 1,000 V-Bucks in Fortnite. However, you won’t be able to unlock all the rewards in one go, unless you pay your way through the tiers.

How to unlock Elements pass tiers

To unlock tiers in the Elements Pass, you need to complete the Elements Chakra Quests, which are split into six chakras, each based on the elements in the series. Each phase will go live sequentially and be available until May 3 at 9 AM ET.

Upon completing each quest, you’ll earn Chi. Earning and redeeming Chi on either of the reward tracks, lets you unlock a certain tier sequentially.

Fortnite Appa Glider redeem freeEpic Games
Appa Glider can be unlocked for free in the Avatar Elements Pass.

All Avatar Elements Pass rewards in Fortnite

Here are all the rewards you can unlock in the Elements Pass, alongside the track it’s on and the amount of Chi required to claim it:

Avatar Event Pass TierRewardReward TrackChi Required
Base TierAang OutfitNoneNone
Tier 1Elemental Cycle SprayFree1,000
Tier 1Baffled Aang EmoticonPremium1,000
Tier 2Four Elements Banner Back BlingFree2,000
Tier 2Banner IconPremium2,000
Tier 3Level Up TokenFree3,000
Tier 3Level Up TokenPremium3,000
Tier 4The Four Elements loading screenFree4,000
Tier 4Aang’s Air Sphere EmotePremium4,000
Tier 5Level Up TokenFree5,000
Tier 5Level Up TokenPremium5,000
Tier 6Dramyin Guitar InstrumentFree6,000
Tier 6Momo Messenger Back BlingPremium6,000
Tier 7Level Up TokenFree7,000
Tier 7Level Up TokenPremium7,000
Tier 8My Cabbages! EmoteFree8,000
Tier 8Avatar Aang SprayPremium8,000
Tier 9Laughing Toph EmoticonFree9,000
Tier 9Air Nomad Staff PickaxePremium9,000
Tier 10Level Up TokenFree10,000
Tier 10Level Up TokenPremium10,000
Tier 11Sokka’s Space Sword PickaxeFree11,000
Tier 11Avatar State Aang OutfitPremium11,000

Upon purchasing the premium upgrade, you’ll automatically receive the Aang Outfit. Aang has both two Fortnite Styles and a LEGO Style. In addition, you’ll need to complete at least four Quests from a Chakra phase to unblock a chakra. Unblock all six to unlock the Appa Glider.

Check out more Fortnite content:

How to get Avatar: The Last Airbender skins | How to complete Fortnite Avatar Korra Quests | How to get Avatar Waterbending Mythic | All leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics | 7 best Fortnite Creative maps for earning XP

Related Topics

Avatar: The Last AirbenderFortnite Chapter 5

About The Author

Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He's our Fortnite expert and knows all there is about the Looped Island and the Zero Point. He comes with an experience in films and storytelling in India and has past experience covering Roblox, Fortnite and PlayStation titles for reputed publications. You can contact Rishabh at: rishabhsabarwal@dexerto.com

keep reading
Fortnite Avatar Elements event cover
Fortnite
All Fortnite x Avatar Elements event quests and rewards
Rishabh Sabarwal
Avatar The Last Airbender Fighting Game
TV & Movies
Aang: The Last Airbender animated movie – Release date, cast & more
Eleni Thomas
Zeus in Fortnite XP logo screen
Fortnite
7 best Fortnite Creative maps for earning XP
Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Avatar Aang
Fortnite
All leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics in Chapter 5 Season 2
Josh Taylor
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech