Fortnite update 29.20 early patch notes: Avatar Aang collab event, Rocket Racing season 1, new mythics & more

Fortnite’s 29.20 patch will bring a new Avatar Aang collab event and more additions to Chapter 5 Season 2. Here are the early patch notes.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is halfway complete as players continue to complete in-game quests, level up their Battle Pass, and defeat Greek gods on the island. In the battle between Myths and Mortals, Avatar Korra’s Mythic and skin has been made available to loopers.

However, more of Avatar is yet to come in a teased collab event slated to arrive in the game with the upcoming 29.20 update, alongside several new gameplay additions and Rocket Racing’s debut season. Here are the early patch notes for the upcoming Fortnite update.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Downtime for Fortnite update v29.20 will be underway on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 2 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 10 AM BST.

We’ll keep you updated right here when downtime ends and you can jump back in the game.

Avatar The Last Airbender collab event

Fortnite has started to tease the upcoming collaboration with Avatar The Last Airbender animated series through Aang’s iceberg in the game which players can visit. However, the collab is rumored to bring the Katara and Aang skin with the crossover.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, according to Fortnite’s in-game news feed, the Avatar event will begin on April 12, 2024, which means with the update 29.20, files for the same will be added to the game.

Article continues after ad

New Mythic items

Alongside the Avatar collab event, three new Mythic items are also rumored to be added to the existing loot pool with the Fortnite 29.20 update. While the event hits later, the Mythic weapons will be added with tomorrow’s patch.

These weapons are said to be similar to Korra’s Waterbending mythic, however will be based on other elements such as fire, wind, and rocks as other Avatar characters in the series.

Rocket Racing Season 1

The update 29.20 will also bring the first season of Rocket Racing game mode. The season will bring new tracks, cars, and more cosmetic items to Fortnite.

However, currently, it is unknown whether a mini pass similar to the one in Fortnite Festival will arrive with Rocket Racing Season 1 or not. Regardless, big changes are on the way as Rocket Racing expands its reach to UEFN.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

New quests

With every Fortnite update, new quests are added to the game which helps players level up. The 29.20 update will add the next phase of Story quests, a new section of Weekly Quests, and will unlock the second page of Quest Rewards for players to claim.

Furthermore, the update will also fix issues with the level 200 Hades skin that players are having trouble unlocking at the moment. Apart from the above-mentioned changes, several balance fixes, weapon unvaults, and bug fixes may take place.

However, all will be revealed when Fortnite update 29.20 arrives in the game. Stay tuned for the updated patch notes right here when servers go live.