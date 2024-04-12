GamingFortnite

All Fortnite x Avatar Elements event quests and rewards

Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Avatar Elements event coverEpic Games

Fortnite brings characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender in a new crossover event. Here are all the Elements quests and rewards.

With the onset of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, players were thrilled to see Avatar Korra as a bonus reward for the seasonal Battle Pass, which further hinted at a larger crossover with popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. In the following updates, a Waterbending mythic was also added that allowed players the power of Avatar Korra.

Following the same, with update v29.20, Fortnite announced a new crossover event called Avatar: Elements that brings four characters from the series and their abilities as mythic weapons to the game.

Furthermore, the event adds several new quests that players can complete, which reward them with Chi to unlock cosmetic items in the Elements pass.

Here are all the Fortnite x Avatar Elements quests and rewards associated with them.

Fortnite Avatar Collab Loading ScreenEpic Games
The Avatar event brings character skins and more cosmetics to the game.

Fortnite x Avatar Elements event start and end date

The Avatar Elements Fortnite event began on April 12, 2024, and will run until May 3 at 2 AM ET.

The event adds three new Mythic items, special Elemental Shrines, three new cosmetic skins, and a brand new Elements pass that players can unlock to claim free rewards. However, to claim those rewards, you need to complete a set of quests.

All Fortnite x Avatar Elements quests and rewards

Fortnite Avatar Elements Pass screenEpic Games
The Elements Pass has two tracks for players to earn rewards from.

You may access the most recent Elements Quests by scrolling across to the Avatar icon to the right of the Play button on the Menu Tab.

Complete them by engaging in activities that help you level up such as visiting Elemental Shrines, destroying cabbage carts, using the Avatar Mythic weapons to eliminate your opponents, and more.

The Elements Chakra Quests are organized into six phases, with specific Chakras that need to be collected to access the next phase. Each phase of Elements Quests will be released at different times in the game until May 3 at 2 AM ET.

Water Chakra quests

The Water Chakra Quests went live on April 12 at 9 AM ET. Here are all the challenges and rewards associated with the questline and the reward you can get from each quest:

QUESTREWARD
Visit an Elemental Shrine (1)350 Chi
Deal damage to opponents with waterbending (1,000)350 Chi
Land on water from the bus (2)350 Chi
Receive passive healing with the waterbending by entering water (25)350 Chi
Destroy a cabbage cart (1)350 Chi
Restore shields (500)350 Chi
Survive storm circles (10)350 Chi
Restore health or shields (50)350 Chi
Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (65,000)350 Chi
Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (130,000)350 Chi
Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (195,000)350 Chi
Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (260,000)350 Chi
Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (325,000)350 Chi

Earth Chakra Quests

The Earth Chakra Quests will go live on April 15 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated once the quests are live in the game with their associated reward.

Fire Chakra Quests

The Fire Chakra Quests will go live on April 18 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated once the quests are live in the game with their associated reward.

Air Chakra Quests

The Air Chakra Quests will go live on April 22 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated once the quests are live in the game with their associated reward.

Sound Chakra Quests

The Sound Chakra Quests will go live on April 25 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated once the quests are live in the game with their associated reward.

Light Chakra Quests

The Light Chakra Quests will go live on April 25 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated once the quests are live in the game with their associated reward.

Check out more Fortnite guides:

How to get Avatar: The Last Airbender skins | How to complete Fortnite Avatar Korra Quests | How to get Avatar Waterbending Mythic | All leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics | 7 best Fortnite Creative maps for earning XP

Related Topics

Avatar: The Last AirbenderFortnite Chapter 5

About The Author

Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He's our Fortnite expert and knows all there is about the Looped Island and the Zero Point. He comes with an experience in films and storytelling in India and has past experience covering Roblox, Fortnite and PlayStation titles for reputed publications. You can contact Rishabh at: rishabhsabarwal@dexerto.com

keep reading
Fortnite Avatar Elements pass rewards
Fortnite
Fortnite x Avatar Elements Pass: How to unlock, tier rewards & more
Rishabh Sabarwal
Avatar The Last Airbender Fighting Game
TV & Movies
Aang: The Last Airbender animated movie – Release date, cast & more
Eleni Thomas
Zeus in Fortnite XP logo screen
Fortnite
7 best Fortnite Creative maps for earning XP
Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Avatar Aang
Fortnite
All leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics in Chapter 5 Season 2
Josh Taylor

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.