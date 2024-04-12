All Fortnite x Avatar Elements event quests and rewards

Fortnite brings characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender in a new crossover event. Here are all the Elements quests and rewards.

With the onset of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, players were thrilled to see Avatar Korra as a bonus reward for the seasonal Battle Pass, which further hinted at a larger crossover with popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. In the following updates, a Waterbending mythic was also added that allowed players the power of Avatar Korra.

Following the same, with update v29.20, Fortnite announced a new crossover event called Avatar: Elements that brings four characters from the series and their abilities as mythic weapons to the game.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, the event adds several new quests that players can complete, which reward them with Chi to unlock cosmetic items in the Elements pass.

Here are all the Fortnite x Avatar Elements quests and rewards associated with them.

Epic Games The Avatar event brings character skins and more cosmetics to the game.

The Avatar Elements Fortnite event began on April 12, 2024, and will run until May 3 at 2 AM ET.

Article continues after ad

The event adds three new Mythic items, special Elemental Shrines, three new cosmetic skins, and a brand new Elements pass that players can unlock to claim free rewards. However, to claim those rewards, you need to complete a set of quests.

All Fortnite x Avatar Elements quests and rewards

Epic Games The Elements Pass has two tracks for players to earn rewards from.

You may access the most recent Elements Quests by scrolling across to the Avatar icon to the right of the Play button on the Menu Tab.

Article continues after ad

Complete them by engaging in activities that help you level up such as visiting Elemental Shrines, destroying cabbage carts, using the Avatar Mythic weapons to eliminate your opponents, and more.

The Elements Chakra Quests are organized into six phases, with specific Chakras that need to be collected to access the next phase. Each phase of Elements Quests will be released at different times in the game until May 3 at 2 AM ET.

Water Chakra quests

The Water Chakra Quests went live on April 12 at 9 AM ET. Here are all the challenges and rewards associated with the questline and the reward you can get from each quest:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

QUEST REWARD Visit an Elemental Shrine (1) 350 Chi Deal damage to opponents with waterbending (1,000) 350 Chi Land on water from the bus (2) 350 Chi Receive passive healing with the waterbending by entering water (25) 350 Chi Destroy a cabbage cart (1) 350 Chi Restore shields (500) 350 Chi Survive storm circles (10) 350 Chi Restore health or shields (50) 350 Chi Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (65,000) 350 Chi Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (130,000) 350 Chi Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (195,000) 350 Chi Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (260,000) 350 Chi Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (325,000) 350 Chi

Earth Chakra Quests

The Earth Chakra Quests will go live on April 15 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated once the quests are live in the game with their associated reward.

Fire Chakra Quests

The Fire Chakra Quests will go live on April 18 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated once the quests are live in the game with their associated reward.

Air Chakra Quests

The Air Chakra Quests will go live on April 22 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated once the quests are live in the game with their associated reward.

Sound Chakra Quests

The Sound Chakra Quests will go live on April 25 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated once the quests are live in the game with their associated reward.

Article continues after ad

Light Chakra Quests

The Light Chakra Quests will go live on April 25 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated once the quests are live in the game with their associated reward.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Fortnite guides:

How to get Avatar: The Last Airbender skins | How to complete Fortnite Avatar Korra Quests | How to get Avatar Waterbending Mythic | All leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics | 7 best Fortnite Creative maps for earning XP