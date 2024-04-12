How to get Avatar Elemental Bending mythics in Fortnite

Looking to get your hands on the brand new Avatar Mythic weapons in Fortnite? Here’s how you can easily acquire them in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2’s first big crossover event is here and brings the elements of Avatar: The Last Airbender to the game. The crossover brings a brand new questline, event mini-pass, and four new skins of characters from the hit series.

Furthermore, players can also get their hands on the elemental powers of each of those characters by collecting Elemental Bending Scrolls which are the new mythic weapons on the map. With the addition of these items, existing Greek mythics have been vaulted, so it’s important to know about the new ones.

Article continues after ad

Here’s where you can find the Avatar Elemental Bending Scroll mythic items in Fortnite and their usage.

Contents

How to get Avatar Elemental Bending mythic scrolls

Epic Games You can claim a Bending Scroll from an Elemental Shrine in the game.

The easiest way to get your hands on an Avatar Mythic weapon in Fortnite is by claiming them via Elemental Shrines. There are four types of shrines you’ll be able to spot across the island, each of which is themed after an element. However, you can also claim these weapons from regular loot chests or as floor loot across the island.

Article continues after ad

There are four Avatar mythic Bending Scrolls you can now get in Fortnite – Waterbending, Airbending, Earthbending, and Firebending.

You’ll be able to distinguish the Mythic weapon you can get from the Elemental Shrine by recognizing the color and icon of the item on the shrine. For instance, a red fire icon will give you Firebending, blue will grant Waterbending, white for Airbending, and green for Earthbending.

Article continues after ad

All Elemental Shrine locations on Fortnite map

There are a total of eight Elemental Shrines spread across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map. Head inside one and open its Bending Scroll Container to wield that shrine’s associated bending technique.

Here are all the locations where you can find Elemental Shrines:

X/Replugs2 All Elemental Shrine locations in Fortnite.

It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that players may also get Avatar Mythic weapons by opening chests. Because of each item’s Mythic status, however, the odds of getting this lucky seem rather low.

How to use Avatar Elemental Bending mythics

Each of the four Avatar Elemental mythics comes powered with the element they’re associated with. Similar to the Waterbending mythic, you can use items with elements of Air, Fire, and Earth by simply equipping the weapon in your inventory.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here are all the mythics and how they work in Fortnite:

Waterbending : Give your opponents the cold shoulder by hurling sharp, icy projectiles! Also, with this technique in your inventory, your Health will steadily restore up to 100 while you’re in the water.

: Give your opponents the cold shoulder by hurling sharp, icy projectiles! Also, with this technique in your inventory, your Health will steadily restore up to 100 while you’re in the water. Earthbending : Summon chunks of earth to hurl at foes or use them to create defensive barriers/walls.

: Summon chunks of earth to hurl at foes or use them to create defensive barriers/walls. Firebending : Produce flames to launch arcs of fire towards foes, or slam down from above in a fiery explosion.

: Produce flames to launch arcs of fire towards foes, or slam down from above in a fiery explosion. Airbending: Harness the air around you to enhance your mobility. Use “air wheel” to traverse great distances, or “air jump” to launch yourself and nearby players into the air.

However, these abilities will only stay in the game’s loot pool for a limited time until Avatar: Elements ends on May 3 at 2 AM ET in Fortnite.

Check out other Fortnite content:

How to get Avatar: The Last Airbender skins | How to complete Fortnite Avatar Korra Quests | How to get Avatar Waterbending Mythic | All leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics | 7 best Fortnite Creative maps for earning XP