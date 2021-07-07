Fortnite update 17.11 adds Alien Nanites, new Ray Gun: July 6 patch notes

In the leadup to Fortnite’s massive 17.20 patch, Epic Games released a hotfix, which is technically update 17.11, adding Alien Nanites, Zyg and Choppy’s Mythic Ray Gun, and more.

Fortnite players have been eagerly waiting for patch 17.20 ever since some of its contents leaked ahead of time.

However, Epic Games has been busy preparing the game for a massive overhaul, and they’ve just released a small content patch to tide them over.

Alien Nanites

Epic Games teased Alien Nanites before the start of the season. Now, they’re finally here in the latest patch.

Alien Nanites are multi-purpose items that are used like nuts and bolts to upgrade weapons. If you have an Assault Rifle, SMG, and Sniper Rifle that is Rare quality or higher, you can use Alien Naninutes to convert them into the Pulse Rifle, Kymera Ray Gun, and Rail Gun.

Advertisement

Alien Nanites can also be used as a weapon. You can throw them like a grenade to deal damage and create an alien biome with low gravity. Players who leave the biome will also have the no-fall damage effect for a short while.

Read More: How to get Fortnite x Batman skins

Alien Nanites spawn in normal chests and floor loot but have an increased spawn rate aboard Abductors and The Mothership.

Like most new additions that have the potential to turn the game upside down, Alien Nanites have been disabled in competitive playlists.

Epic Games will probably want to keep an eye on the new items and make some balance changes before letting them loose in competitive matches.

Advertisement

Alien Nanites have been disabled in competitive playlists. We'll let you know if there are any more updates to Competitive gameplay. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 7, 2021

Zyg and Choppy’s Mythic Ray Gun

The update also brings two extraterrestrial NPCs, Zyg and Choppy, into the game. You can find them wandering around Hydro 16 planting Alien Parasite eggs.

If you decide to ruin their plans and eliminate them, they will drop a new Mythic Ray Gun that is much stronger than the Kymera Ray Gun. Be warned, though. The area is swarming with Alien Parasites, so it’s not an easy task.

Holly Hatchery and other map changes

Holly Hedges isn’t the place it used to be. Alien Biomes have taken over the area, and it’s been overrun with Alien Parasites. As a result, it has been renamed Holly Hatchery – a forsaken place that Alien Parasites now call home.

Advertisement

Read More: Fortnite fans delight over chaos in viral Season 7 clip

But that’s not the only POI change introduced in the patch. The Alien Invasion has seen the block party at Believer Beach come to an end. All that’s left is a bunch of trash. And as conditions worsen, it seems like the map will keep changing.

Patch 17.11 is now live, and it’ll keep players busy until the next patch, 17.20, is ready to be released in the upcoming weeks.

So, what are you waiting for? Jump in and experience all the new sights, sounds, items, and weapons for yourself.