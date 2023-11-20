Fortnite leak reveals upcoming music mode with Lady Gaga, Linkin Park & more

According to a recent leak, Fortnite Chapter 5 will feature a music mode including tracks from popular artists like Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, and more. Fans went crazy on social media after the reveal and started tuning in with their thoughts on the same. Here’s how it went.

Fortnite Season OG has garnered unprecedented popularity from streamers and devoted fans alike, as players returned to the Chapter 1 island and set a new record for the game’s player count. Beginning with Season 5, the island has experienced numerous changes throughout the month. As Seasons 7 and 8 are presently in progress, Frosty Flights has been added to the map.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Seasons 9 and X islands will be added to the subsequent hotfix in due course, after which players will be launched onto the Chapter 5 map and behold the infamous black hole event. In addition to the Lego and Racing modes that have already been leaked in connection with the upcoming Fortnite chapter, a recent leak suggests the existence of a forthcoming music mode in the game.

According to reports, the leaked mode will feature music by icons including Linkin Park, Lady Gaga, and others. Here’s what the full leak consists of and how the Fortnite community reacted to the same.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Leaked Fortnite mode to bring music festivals to the game in Chapter 5

Well-known Fortnite leaker HYPEX shared the reveal earlier on X where they cited itsUnreleased for the info on an upcoming Rhythm Mode called “Festival”. A breakdown of the leaked Chapter 5 mode reveals that it will feature both casual and competitive play.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

New details show that in addition to singing and playing guitar and drums and bass, players can also perform these tasks independently or in tandem with their teammates. Upon completing specific objectives, players will gain access to additional free rewards.

Article continues after ad

It has been leaked that the rumored mode would be implemented into the game on December 9, 2023, just a few days after the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1. The following is a complete list of the songs and artists that will be playable in the mode:

Article continues after ad

Lady Gaga – Pokerface

Linkin Park – Numb

Toto – Africa

Imagine Dragons – Thunder

Alice Cooper – Poison

Fortnite Music Packs

The leaked post caught eyes of Fortnite OG players and they rushed in with their comments on the reveal. One such user said, “Competitive garage band? I’m sold”. Another chimed in, “Linkin Park Numb, let’s f*****g go! I love that song so much.”

Article continues after ad

A third added, “Beginning of Epic Games consuming different game genres and bringing them all into one.” While this is still a speculation, more official info will be revealed in the coming weeks as players head closer to the Chapter 4 finale event.