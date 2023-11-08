Can you play Fortnite on a Mac?

Fortnite has maintained immense popularity throughout the years, but many are left wondering if you can play the game on Mac. Here’s everything we know.

Fortnite turned back time with the release of Fortnite OG on November 3 and since then millions of people have been flocking to the servers. On November 4 over 44 million people were playing the game alone and that number continues to grow.

With the newfound popularity, however, Mac owners are left wondering if you can play the popular Battle Royale.

Here’s everything you need to know about running Fortnite on Apple’s popular laptops.

Is Fornite available to play on Mac?

Yes, Fortnite is available to play on Mac OS — but it requires a bit of a workaround for the best experience.

Fortnite can be installed on Mac through MacOS Sonoma by using the Game Porting Toolkit to download Fortnite through the Epic Games launcher.

Another option is through the Epic Games launcher on Mac OS, but users will be limited to version 13.40.

Apple and Epic Games have been in an ongoing legal battle over the last few years after Fortnite was removed from the App Store over how they were handling microtransactions in the game.

Since then, Epic removed support for Fortnite after the 13.40 update and hasn’t updated the game since.

That's everything you need to know about how to play Fortnite on Mac OS.