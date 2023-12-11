Can you play LEGO Fortnite on mobile? 

LEGO Fortnite is out and you might be wondering if you can play it on your mobile phone or tablet. We’re here to help and offer you some resources about how to play the game on the move.

LEGO Fortnite has seen a big launch, with millions of players jumping in and beginning to craft their world and survive with their friends. The fully featured game has drawn in players, from those already inside the game’s ecosystem, but also many who aren’t. It’s been a hit and a big win for Epic Games.

That comes down to it being very accessible and friendly while hiding a lot of depth to get lost in. Whether you’re a fan of survival games, want something to play with friends, or don’t even play games but just love LEGO, this is an excellent onboarding point.

To go along with that gameplay accessibility, the game also gets points for how available it is across platforms. However, with that, you may be wondering if you can play on the device in your pocket? Is it possible to play the game on your commute, or when you’re outside touching grass? Here’s what you need to know.

Can you play LEGO Fortnite on your phone and tablet?

Yes. You can play LEGO Fortnite on your mobile phone and tablet. The game is available on every platform that Fortnite is available on. You just need to install Fortnite.

Of course, how well the game will run is a bigger question, and you will likely have to do a little research into your specific model and if it can run Fortnite at an acceptable level. This will also go for your connectivity.

The other limiting factor here is that you can’t access Fortnite on iOS or Android storefronts due to the game being pulled from both. You will have to use a streaming service like Amazon Luna or Nvidia Geforce to stream the game to your phone. For more information about this process, check out our guide.

That's everything you need to know about LEGO Fortnite and playing it on your phone or tablet.

