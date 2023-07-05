How long has Fortnite been out? Release date, game modes & more

Fortnite, a prominent Battle Royale game, has swiftly emerged as a frontrunner in the gaming industry with the introduction of various game modes and a steady influx of players. One question that continues to intrigue both new and legacy players alike is the true duration of the game’s existence. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date of Fortnite.

Battle Royale games have become increasingly popular in recent years, with Fortnite ranking high among other popular titles such as Apex Legends, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Call of Duty: Warzone. The game is well-known for its engaging gameplay, unique loot pool, and multiple game modes available to players in its free-to-play setting.

Since its release, Fortnite has also become one of the most popular video games in the esports community, with major tournaments like the Fortnite World Cup and Champion Series (FNCS) drawing millions of spectators.

Even though the game is now well into its fourth chapter, with multiple seasons under its belt, the topic of how long Fortnite has been out and the game’s overall history remains on the minds of both veteran players and those who have just started playing it.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s release date, including the main Battle Royale mode and the alternative Save The World mode.

Epic Games Fortnite launched initially in the form of a pay-to-access Save The World mode.

When was Fortnite released?

Fortnite’s popular free-to-play Battle Royale mode was released on September 26, 2017, which means it’s been out for almost six years now.

However, Fortnite’s origins can be traced back to its initial debut on July 25, 2017, when it was released as a player-versus-environment (PvE) game under the name Save The World in early access.

In this game, after an unforeseen storm wipes out 98% of humanity and unleashes zombie-like “husks” on the planet’s remaining inhabitants, players enter a world where they must fight to stay alive.

Players lead home base shelters as they gather supplies, rescue hostages, and defend machinery that either gathers information about the storm or pushes it back.

Save The World was originally planned to go free-to-play like its Battle Royale counterpart, but Epic Games decided to keep it as a premium experience and officially brought it out of early access in 2020.

Epic Games Fortnite launched its sandbox Creative mode to allow players to create their own mini-games.

Although Save The World was the original Fortnite experience, it’s been eclipsed by the popular Battle Royale mode, as most people now associate Fortnite with its 100-player Battle Royale matches.

Currently, Fortnite has multiple game modes. They are Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, Creative, Save The World, and Party Royale.

Running alongside these modes is Fortnite Creative, which launched on December 6, 2018. This is Epic’s attempt at creating a sandbox mode within Fortnite that allows users to create their own mini-games.

