Is Fortnite cross platform? How to play with friends

Wondering if Fortnite is cross platform? Whether you’re on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, or Android, our guide will let you know whether you can crossplay with friends.

Fortnite has become one of the most popular multiplayer games of all time, with countless players landing on the island every day to get their fix of battle royale action with a sprinkling of pop culture crossovers.

Whether you’re looking to play Fortnite with friends nearby or around the world, you’ll probably want to know if the game is cross platform – for example, whether Xbox owners can play with PlayStation owners.

Below, you’ll find all the answers you need, including which platforms support crossplay (and which ones don’t), as well as tips on how to play cross platform matches with friends.

Is Fortnite cross platform?

The good news is that Fortnite does support cross platform play, which means you can enjoy the popular battle royale title with players on (almost) any other console or device.

Currently, cross platform in Fortnite is supported across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows, and Android devices.

Is Fortnite cross platform on iPhone and Mac?

If you still have Fortnite downloaded on Mac or iPhone from before it got removed from the Apple Store, then it’s important to point out that cross platform will not be supported.

This is due to the ongoing dispute between Epic Games and Apple, and the fact that your copy of the game will be an outdated version. Therefore, you can only play with other Mac or iPhone users.

How to play cross platform matches in Fortnite

Before you can enable cross platform Fortnite matches, you’ll need to make sure you have an Epic account. You can sign up for one here. Android and PC users should already have an Epic account.

Once you’ve got an Epic account, you’ll need to add your friends, which you can do by entering their username in the ‘Social’ tab from the Fortnite lobby. Once they’ve accepted, you can play a match together.

In summary, here’s how to enable cross platform matches in Fortnite:

Make sure you have an Epic account.

If you’re on PlayStation or Xbox, link your Epic account with your console account.

Add friends by entering their Epic usernames in the ‘Social’ tab on the Fortnite lobby.

Wait for your friends to accept the request.

Once you’ve added your friends via their Epic accounts, you’ll be able to see them under ‘Epic Friends’ in the Social tab. If they’re online, you can invite them to your lobby or join their party instead.

That’s everything you need to know about cross platform play! While you’re here, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

