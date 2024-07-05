Apple rejects Epic Games Store on iOS twice over button designs

Fortnite-maker Epic Games is unable to get its app store on iPhones because Apple keeps rejecting its submission over a button design.

New EU rules allow third-party app stores on iPhones, and Epic Games planned to bring both its digital storefront and its flagship game, Fortnite, back to iOS in Europe.

However, the video game developer has been unable to do the former because Apple has rejected its submission not once, but twice, over a button design.

“Apple has rejected our Epic Games Store notarization submission twice now, claiming the design and position of Epic’s ‘Install’ button is too similar to Apple’s ‘Get’ button and that our ‘In-app purchases’ label is too similar to the App Store’s ‘In-App Purchases’ label,” wrote Epic Games in an X post.

Epic says it’s using the same naming conventions that are standard across popular app stores on other platforms.

The company called the rejection: “arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA,” and said it has shared its concerns with the European Commission.

Epic Games further noted that if Apple doesn’t create additional roadblocks, it remains “ready to launch the Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU in the next couple of months.”

Apple and Epic Games have not been on the best terms. The conflict began when Apple punished Epic for offering discounts to Fortnite players who used Epic’s payment system instead of Apple’s App Store. Subsequently, Epic Games removed Fortnite from iOS devices.

In 2020, Epic challenged Apple’s up to 30 percent fees on developers for in-app purchases. Epic lost this challenge when a judge ruled in Apple’s favor. However, in 2024, Apple and Epic Games have found themselves back in court once again.