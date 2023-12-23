LEGO Fortnite review: Epic’s Minecraft competitor is worth the hype

LEGO Fortnite is currently one of the top survival adventure games out there with a player count that’s constantly on the rise. But is the Minecraft competitor worth the hype? Here’s our review.

Since their inception, sandbox survival games have come a long way, going from being a small subgenre to a massive industry that attracts players from all over the globe. These games have evolved throughout the years in reaction to player feedback & new technology as more and more developers try to come up with a new take on the now tried-and-true formula.

Article continues after ad

In the survival game category, Minecraft has been at the top since 2011. Its open world and low poly graphics make it a perfect comfort zone for players of all ages. The game revolutionized the way simulation and survival adventure games were made and introduced new levels of excitement to players.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, a new survival adventure game LEGO Fortnite has been launched, and it’s one of the first that can boast being a worthy competitor to Minecraft as something adults and younger audiences alike can enjoy.

Article continues after ad

What the game promises and delivers with crisp LEGO perfection left me astounded after my time with it, even if there’s work to be done before it can reach the heights it’s truly capable of.

LEGO Fortnite key details

Price: Free-to-play

Free-to-play Developer: Epic Games, LEGO

Epic Games, LEGO Release Date: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Android, Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming

LEGO/Epic Games LEGO Fortnite brings the magic of building in BR to the game.

The magic of LEGO with Fortnite’s building

At the onset, LEGO Fortnite looks like a complicated game to begin with. There are many first-timers to survival games like this one who are going to have to get acquainted with the new features when they launch the mode from within Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Before LEGO Fortnite came along, people would need to purchase a survival game like Minecraft to enjoy the genre’s best. However, LEGO Fortnite is an entirely free-to-play title that guides you every step of the way. Whether it’s creating your world for the first time or building your first house, NPCs around the world will help you get started with the game.

LEGO/Epic Games Survival is one of the key aspects in LEGO Fortnite.

The moment you put that first block down to build a structure, you get to witness the magic of real-life LEGO bricks being used as Fortnite materials. You’ll be guided to build a structure on your own with the hologram of an actual blueprint where you can perfectly position the pieces and snap them into place.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As your LEGO creation takes form, the satisfying ASMR-style sounds of the falling pieces will engulf you. Even though there are limits on resources in survival mode, the game nonetheless demands that you cultivate them.

LEGO/Epic Games You can grow your own food in LEGO Fortnite.

All the hallmarks of a real-life simulation game are there: your character will experience hunger, temperature, fatigue, and the constant need for supervision. You’ll also need to battle some creatures for survival including wolves, spiders, skeleton ghosts, brutes, and more. It’s not realistic, but these real-world inspired mechanics create opportunities for incredibly engaging, high-stakes gameplay.

Article continues after ad

However, if you just want to forgo all the restrictions and have fun, then the Sandbox mode will keep you and your friends occupied for hours.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Worlds walked so LEGO Fortnite could run

Video game fans are always searching for an official LEGO game that replicates the delight of playing with their beloved blocks in a digital setting since LEGO is already the leading toymaker for people of all ages. The result was LEGO Worlds, a 2015 release from TT Games and Warner Bros.

Article continues after ad

LEGO/Epic Games The stunning open world of LEGO Fortnite.

Players weren’t really into the game when it debuted in Steam’s early access test. Low poly details, frame rate issues, and an uninspiring sandbox experience were some of the user complaints.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Now in 2023, LEGO teamed up with Epic Games, who took the LEGO Worlds footnotes and utilized Unreal Engine to reconstruct the entire universe. The end product is a free-to-play survival adventure game that borrows heavily from Fortnite’s features and engine without feeling like an outright copy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A lot of people think survival/sandbox games don’t belong in the market with all these amazing open-world adventures, but LEGO Fortnite disproves that theory by giving every player their very own procedurally generated area. Because of this, your open world can be explored endlessly in whatever way you like.

LEGO/Epic Games You can also make your friend a keyholder to your LEGO Fortnite world.

You may party up with your fellow Fortnite players and even make them keyholders in LEGO Fortnite thanks to the integration of the multiplayer mode from LEGO Worlds. If you give someone a key, they can help build your world even when you’re not around.

Article continues after ad

Another brilliant move by Epic and LEGO is that all of your Fortnite skins will now have an extra LEGO cosmetic style. Because of this, players won’t have to worry about spending any additional money on LEGO-themed accessories.

Article continues after ad

A perfect survival adventure to rival Minecraft

LEGO Fortnite is a towering presence in a market dominated by survival and simulation games such as Minecraft and The Sims 4. The game’s free-to-play concept is more than enough to draw in a large player base, particularly younger users who want to experiment with games that don’t demand upfront payment.

Article continues after ad

LEGO/Epic Games LEGO Fortnite is currently the most popular game in the Fortnite ecosystem.

While Minecraft does have its community of creative players and a plethora of servers, LEGO Fortnite has been breaking records for peak player count ever since Epic made statistics public. The new Fortnite mode has finally gotten the recognition it deserves thanks to the game’s fundamental survival principle and its limitless sandbox for creators.

Article continues after ad

As a dedicated Battle Royale player who often strives for intense gaming, I frequently find solace in the sandbox mode of LEGO Fortnite, where I can immerse myself in the enchanting world of LEGO bricks.

Article continues after ad

Moreover, everyone who has played LEGO Fortnite until now has almost built a monorail, a car, or perhaps a Star Wars Star Destroyer. Until the first major update, which is said to include new weapons and materials, hits the game, users are grinding and being creative with their LEGO creations, just like the brand envisions.

LEGO/Epic Games LEGO Fortnite players are creating innovative builds.

The Verdict 4/5

Although LEGO Fortnite offers an almost flawless survival journey, it comes with its own set of shortcomings that gives Epic a scope for improvement to turn this game into the best version of itself. Since there aren’t many building plans or weapons in the game yet, players can look forward to future upgrades that will address their demands.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite its current state of inadequacy compared to Minecraft and its lack of specific features and a roster of items, LEGO Fortnite has the potential to soon surpass Mojang’s survival game on account of its advanced game engine and numerous collaborations with popular culture brands.

Regardless, it’s undeniably one of the top free-to-play survival adventure games featuring cutting-edge visuals that will hold your attention for hours upon hours. In case you were wondering, yes, you can use emotes in LEGO Fortnite, such as Floss or Orange Justice. Give it a go!

Article continues after ad

Reviewed on PS5