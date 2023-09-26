Apple officially pushes MacOS Sonoma update to public
Apple has officially pushed the MacOS Sonoma’s final release, making it widely available to the general public for the first time.
Alongside iOS 17, Apple revealed the next version of their MacOS software during WDCC 2023.
MacOS Sonoma was quickly put into dev beta alongside its mobile counterparts, bringing a variety of new features to the platform like desktop widgets and other Apple app updates
Now, MacOS Sonoma’s final release is officially getting pushed to users. Here’s who can install the update.
Apple pushes MacOS Sonoma update to users
On September 26, 2023, Apple officially pushed the update to Mac users. If you’ve already installed the latest Public Beta, however, it’s likely you won’t have to worry about installing it.
After updating, you’ll be able to move some of your favorite widgets onto the desktop from the side bar. To make it even better, continuity mode allows you to move your iPhone widgets over to the desktop as well.
There’s also updates to video conferencing that give users more freedom for creativity when talking to someone through Facetime.
PDF and note taking has gotten a lot easier as well, with updates to the apps on Sonoma that allow you to collaborate with a friend or family among plenty of other features.
There’s also an improved game mode, which allows the computer to prioritize what it needs to when playing games.
To check out more, head over to Apple’s website.
What Macs can install MacOS Sonoma?
Here is the list of devices that are compatible with MacOS Sonoma:
iMac
- 2019 and later models
iMac Pro
- 2017
Mac Pro
- 2019 and later
Mac Studio
- 2022 and later
Mac Mini
- 2018 and later
MacBook Air
- 2018 and later
MacBook Pro
- 2018 and later
