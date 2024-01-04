All LEGO Fortnite leaks: Rift Hammer, new mobs & more

LEGO Fortnite is rumored to get an update soon, and leaks for new additions like Catapult, new mobs, weapons, and more have been spread across the net. Here’s a rundown of all of them.

Playing LEGO Fortnite is like stepping into the dynamic and constantly changing world of the hit Battle Royale title. All the thrills of a classic survival game are present for players to experience, including visiting various biomes, building structures, and fighting alongside their favorite characters.

Article continues after ad

Fans can now physically engage with the blocks they’ve grown to love, thanks to the meticulous recreation of the game’s design in LEGO style, which elevates the gameplay experience. The fact that LEGO Fortnite is popular shows how iconic both brands are.

Article continues after ad

Leaks on the upcoming 2024 update have begun to surface online, after Epic Games’ official announcement of the update.

LEGO/Epic Games LEGO Fortnite is currently the most popular game in the Fortnite ecosystem.

Every LEGO Fortnite leak so far

Multiple creditable leakers have revealed a series of upcoming features in LEGO Fortnite on Twitter/X. Thanks to these, players can finally have a look at the content Epic has in store for their user base once the update arrives. Here’s all that has been leaked so far.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Trader NPCs

According to the leak, new Trader NPCs will be added to LEGO Fortnite that will trade items and resources with players.

There will be three types of traders in the game. Here are their interaction lines:

Article continues after ad

Wolf: I’m called Wolf… I’m in the business of trading everything necessary for construction.

I’m called Wolf… I’m in the business of trading everything necessary for construction. Fox: The name is Fox. If you’re hungry, I’ll sell you some snacks!

The name is Fox. If you’re hungry, I’ll sell you some snacks! Raccoon: My name is Raccoon. If you bring me some nice junk, I’ll exchange it for all kinds of junk!

While these trader NPCs will be a blessing to some players, currently there is no known currency in the game that they can use for purchasing said resources.

Create your own Zipline

A leaked feature that will make traversal way quicker is the Zipline Pole, which is rumored to arrive in LEGO Fortnite in a future update.

Article continues after ad

As inspired by games like Death Stranding, where players can place poles and create a zipline, this tool will allow players to create a similar traversal tool in their LEGO Fortnite world.

Catapult

Have you been crafting and using explosive barrels lately to break large structures or rocks or even battling a brute?

Article continues after ad

Well, you’ll be pleased to hear that a leaked Catapult weapon that players saw in the LEGO Fortnite gameplay trailer will soon make it to the game. Players will be able to craft the catapult and then load it to destroy structures from a distance.

Article continues after ad

A Compass

One of the painstaking things in LEGO Fortnite is to navigate without being confused in your procedurally generated world. Players who are new to such survival games are already complaining about the map traversal being a challenge for them.

However, the latest leaks show that a Compass item that players will be able to craft and navigate the “North” direction will soon be available in the game in a future update.

Article continues after ad

Battle Royale Cannon enters LEGO Fortnite

A classic item from Fortnite Battle Royale, Pirate Cannon, is making its way into the LEGO Fortnite world, as per the leak.

Article continues after ad

While you’d need enough resources to craft it first, it is rumored to function similarly to the Battle Royale cannon where you’ll be able to enter it and fly far away or shoot projectiles.

New mobs

Several leaks online have revealed that a bunch of animals and enemies will be added with the LEGO Fortnite update, including bears, bats, eagles, deer, beetles, and many more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Although the list is quite long and contains several unconfirmed creatures, it seems highly likely that Epic will increase the population of such mobs in the game, similar to its competitor Minecraft.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

New food options – including potions

Since there is only a select choice of food items and potions currently in LEGO Fortnite, leaks hint towards many more coming to the game.

Among those are foods that reduce hunger like cookies, mushrooms, pies, apple juice, and many more. Moreover, there are bonus foods that will give you abilities like increasing jump height and damage dealt to enemies, which can buff you momentarily in the survival world.

Stun Gun

Stud Gun is an assault rifle that is leaked to be one of the upcoming weapons in LEGO Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

It belongs to the “Ranged Weapons” section and it will be a fully automatic weapon. However, it’s still not clear whether it will have infinite ammo or you’ll need to craft its ammo. Either way, it’ll be pretty effective for survival.

Article continues after ad

Become a hunter with the Bow

A Bow is leaked to be coming in LEGO Fortnite, however, there’s not much info available at the time of writing.

It’s codenamed “BaseBow” and should work in a similar fashion as some of the other survival games like Minecraft.

Article continues after ad

Gravity Gun

The Gravity Gun is leaked to be one of the upcoming weapons that will allow you to grab things and throw them at enemies or other players.

If this weapon makes its way to the game, you can get as much creative since there’ll be countless possibilities. It has the potential to be valuable in both combat and other utility.

Article continues after ad

New Prop Themes

There are new themes coming to LEGO Fortnite according to leaks which would be additions to Pleasant Park, Shogun, Log Cabin, and Majestic Manor. While the titles of these are unknown, leakers have revealed potential items that could be added to the sets.

Article continues after ad

Tier-5 weapons and tools

There is a new tier of weapons and tools coming to LEGO Fortnite that will be stronger than the purple-tier items already in the game. What will be used to craft these items is currently unknown.

Rift items

A new weapon rarity titled ‘Rift’ has been leaked as well. These items have a crystal-like appearance and feature a new kind of item – a hammer.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – all you need to know about all the upcoming leaked features in LEGO Fortnite. We’ll keep this section updated with more such leaks as they drop online.

Article continues after ad

Till then, check out our other guide content to help you survive in LEGO Fortnite, and stay tuned with us right here at Dexerto.

Can you play LEGO Fortnite on mobile? | How to create a world in LEGO Fortnite | How to heal | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass rewards | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | How to craft a Pickaxe and Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite | Can you pet animals? | How to craft a Sword | How to escape cold | How to get Blast Core | How to recruit villagers

Article continues after ad